EnerSys opens expanded DC

Pennsylvania-based battery and energy systems maker EnerSys has opened an expanded distribution center (DC) in Richmond, Kentucky. Company leaders said the facility will help address supply chain challenges affecting the industry by providing enhanced delivery capabilities and faster order fulfillment.

The company held a ribbon-cutting ceremony to mark the opening of the 195,000 square-foot DC on July 15.

“The larger Richmond DC will allow us to store more inventory at one centralized location and in turn, will enable us to offer more stock keeping units (SKUs) in our ‘Quick Ship’ program–facilitating shipment of a customer’s order within 24-hours,” Troy Baxter, Richmond, Ky, plant manager said in a press release. “Furthermore, the new facility will not only help us lower lead times and meet customer demand, but it will also help improve our local economy through the creation of jobs in the Richmond vicinity.”

The DC will fill orders for the company’s Motive Power portfolio, including its variety of traditional, flooded lead acid and Thin Plate Pure Lead (TPPL) battery solutions and modular charters, company leaders also said.



