Comunale develops first Class A spec industrial project in Fort Collins since 1990s

FORT COLLINS, Colorado, July 19, 2022 – Just ahead of a planned August project delivery, Denver-based Comunale Properties has announced the completion of two pre-leases at its Mulberry Connection development, the first speculative Class A industrial project built in Fort Collins, Colorado since the 1990s.

With a prime Interstate 25 frontage, the two-building, 164,200-square-foot industrial project has already secured lease commitments from two national credit tenant companies. Additional spec suites will be available for immediate occupancy upon the project’s delivery next month.

“Fort Collins is chockfull of regional service operators supporting Northern Colorado, southern Wyoming and other markets further out. That makes demand for new Class A industrial space here extremely high,” said John Comunale, President of Comunale Properties. “We appreciate the support that the City of Fort Collins has provided Comunale as we deliver the area’s first new industrial development in more than two decades.”

Mulberry Connection is located on approximately 13 acres at 4036 and 3874 Redman Dr., directly off I-25 with prime commuter visibility and unparalleled access to all major Northern Colorado cities. It spans two buildings with 22 dock-high and 8 drive-in doors, 28’ - 32’ clear heights, modern ESFR systems, generous power, and interstate-fronting signage opportunities.

The project offers additional features unique to the area’s industrial market, including spec suites with high-end finish packages, extensive trailer parking and 0.58 acres of additional yard space, of which 0.38 acres remain available for lease.

It is being developed by Comunale Properties, a Colorado-based company specializing in new Class A light industrial development and the acquisition and repositioning of value-add light industrial buildings.

“With divisibility down to approximately 16,500 square feet, Mulberry Connection is a top-tier industrial option for those who want to expand or modernize, but don’t want to relocate from Fort Collins,” added Comunale Properties Managing Director Josh Heiney. “Demand for this kind of local inventory is strong, and is underscored by our early lease activity.”

Mulberry Connection has signed two leases to date with national credit tenants: Gustave A. Larson, a leading regional distributor of HVACR equipment, parts and supplies, leasing 16,500 square feet, and the Fort Collins branch of Winlectric, a national full-service electrical wholesaler leasing 14,900 square feet.

Both companies will occupy space in Building 1. Both leases also represent existing Fort Collins businesses who are relocating to Mulberry Connection to expand and upgrade their facilities while also securing direct I-25 visibility.

“We are excited to kick-off tenancy at Mulberry Connection with these two, high-quality companies,” said Travis Ackerman, Executive Director with Cushman & Wakefield and the project’s exclusive leasing broker. “Mulberry Connection’s design and location along the highway will appeal to a range of tenant uses – showroom, research and development, quasi-retail, and the primary use, which is industrial/distribution.”

Alcorn Construction serves as the general contractor for Mulberry Connection. Grey Wolf Architecture is the project architect.

Comunale continues to seek new development and investment opportunities in the Northern Colorado market, including value-add opportunities that allow the company to apply its industrial redevelopment and repositioning expertise.

About Comunale Properties

Denver-based Comunale Properties is a vertically integrated real estate company focused on light industrial and last-mile logistics facilities, with holdings in five states. Through its subsidiaries, Comunale develops single- and multi-tenant industrial properties. It is also rapidly growing its value-add acquisition, redevelopment and management footprint in the same industrial arena. Comunale has a current portfolio of approximately 1.7 million square feet. It is actively acquiring land for new industrial development and continues to seek new value-add industrial acquisition opportunities. Comunale’s primary target markets are Colorado, Arizona, Texas and Utah. For more, visit comunaleproperties.com.