How to Determine if Lithium-ion is the Right Fit？

Evaluating newer technology can be confusing at first. With lithium-ion being more technologically advanced, there are many factors to consider when determining a customer’s needs.

Understanding a customer’s energy, labor, and maintenance needs will help better find solutions for their operations. By asking the right questions when a customer comes to a dealer for solutions, you’ll be better prepared to determine if lithium-ion is the right fit.

This guide will walk through 5 questions to ask a customer to ensure they get the best battery pack for their operations.

1. Are you running multiple shifts per day? And do the batteries last throughout all shifts?

2. Is charging your battery a hassle?

3. Is battery maintenance giving you a headache?

4. What are your energy costs?

5. What are your concerns about safety?

Swapping Batteries in Multi-Shift Operations

With lithium-ion technology, there is no need for battery swapping. Lithium-ion battery packs have a 25% longer run time than lead acid batteries, keeping the forklift in service longer. Since lithium-ion batteries have longer run times, managers can purchase 1 battery instead of the 2-3 lead acid batteries needed to support a multi-shift operation.

An added benefit is that operations can reclaim the lead acid battery charging area for additional space, such as inventory storage or manufacturing needs.

Charging Hassles with Lead Acid Batteries

Lithium-ion batteries can be fully charged in just 1 to 2 hours and opportunity charged for 15 or 30 minutes without permanent damage to the cell’s capacity.

This helps operators keep batteries in service longer by charging the battery in between shifts or while operators are on break.

Lithium-ion batteries usually remain in the forklift during charging while lead acid batteries need to be removed during charging. Not only do lead acid batteries have to be taken out of the lift equipment, but the charging and cooling-off period typically last up to 16 hours.

Over Charging

Overcharging a lead acid battery can be just as harmful as undercharging it. If workers leave the battery in a continuously charging state for long periods of time, corrosion of the positive battery plates can occur.

Lead acid batteries can also get very hot while charging. So, if workers overcharge a battery, it can cause damage on the inside due to longer exposure to excessive temperatures.

The odds of this occurring are greater when workers allow the battery to experience a deep discharge, requiring extended time to return the battery to full charge.

If a lead acid battery overcharges and overheats, pressure generated from the hydrogen and oxygen gas must be relieved or it can rupture.

Why Lithium-ion Batteries are Better:

Lithium-ion batteries feature a state-of-the-art battery management system that tracks cell temperatures while charging to ensure they remain in safe temperature ranges. Unlike lead acid batteries, lithium-ion batteries do not require separate charging and cooling areas because of the risks outlined above.

Built-in controllers prevent overcharging, in order to prevent dendrites from forming that can cause significant damage to lithium-ion batteries.

Lead Acid Battery Maintenance Headaches

Transitioning over to lithium-ion technology means that operators can eliminate these time-consuming tasks:

● Checking electrolyte levels

● Cleaning corrosion

● Equalizing charges

Other Maintenance Issues

Other mistakes that can impact the performance and lead acid battery life include:

● Forgetting to check ventilation holes: Ventilation holes allow hydrogen gas to escape. If gas is unable to relieve itself, a pressure build-up can cause an instant explosion, resulting in devastating consequences for employees and the facility.

● Skipping a cooldown period: The lifespan of a lead acid battery can be shortened when exposed to extreme temperatures, especially heat. After charging a lead acid battery, workers must ensure it undergoes a cooldown period of 8 hours because the act of charging produces high amounts of heat. A cooldown period allows the battery to resume safe temperatures before going back into service.

● Discharging the battery too deeply: The life of a lead acid battery suffers when a deep discharge occurs and the battery is left “dead” for an extended amount of time. Workers should only discharge a lead acid battery down to about 30% or the battery can be damaged.

With lead acid batteries, it is crucial to maintain the battery to ensure a long lifespan and reduce safety concerns. If operators skip these maintenance tasks, the risk of overheating can occur.

Not only will lithium-ion batteries save warehouse employees time, but they will eliminate the associated maintenance costs.

Best Fit for Material Handling Equipment

Customers that are looking for a battery pack to power their equipment want to know that they are being given the best option for their specific needs. With the many benefits lithium-ion battery packs provide, equipment dealers play an important role in guiding customers to the best choice to powering their equipment.

By knowing which questions to ask your customers, you will determine if lithium-ion technology is the right fit for your customer’s operations, which will make the transition to lithium-ion a smooth experience.

All of these features point toward saving companies money by using lithium-ion batteries. Less maintenance means lower costs overall. In fact,

