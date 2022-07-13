Equipment Depot Announces EQFINANCE™ Division Providing Flexible Equipment Leasing Solutio

July 13, 2022

Houston, TX – Equipment Depot, America’s largest independently operated material handling and equipment rental source, today announced their new EQFINANCE™ division. Offered through a partnership with De Lage Landen Financial Services, Inc. (DLL), EQFINANCE™ provides leasing and purchasing solutions that enable businesses to secure the equipment they need to operate effectively. The collaboration between Equipment Depot and DLL embeds their respective industry expertise in programs that simplify the leasing process throughout all stages of industrial equipment ownership.

Through EQFINANCE™, Equipment Depot offers its customers a variety of equipment leases with flexible payment options designed to maximize cash flow while meeting financial requirements. EQFINANCE™ representatives work as a trusted partner to determine the best leasing solutions for each customer, reviewing lease rates, monthly payments, term length, allowed hours, end-of-lease options, and the lifecycle of the customer’s current fleet. In partnering with their customers, these representatives understand how businesses are using their equipment, and customers are presented with leasing and financing options that truly match their equipment usage and budget.

EQFINANCE™ gives businesses the ability to streamline all of their warehouse equipment and material handling purchases, including forklifts, high-capacity port equipment, personnel lifts, pallet racking, storage solutions, conveyors, automated systems, and more. Lease agreements can include equipment maintenance contracts and make it easier for businesses to regularly upgrade to the latest equipment and technology.

“The experience and success of our customers is incredibly important, and EQFINANCE™ allows us to offer the direct financing relationship our customers prefer,” stated Equipment Depot CFO Marcel Broeshart. “And by offering a wide range of lease options, we make it easy and affordable for customers to get the right equipment for the job.”

According to Equipment Depot President and CEO David Turner, “The addition of EQFINANCE™ enhances our ability to provide a true one-stop-shop experience to our customers for all of their equipment, service, parts, warehouse solutions, and financing needs. We continuously ask how we can better support our customers, and forming EQFINANCE™ addresses our customers’ desire for a single, full-service material handling solutions partner.”

For more information on EQFINANCE™, visit https://www.eqdepot.com/financing.

About Equipment Depot

Serving local communities since 1939, Equipment Depot is America’s largest independently operated material handling and rental source. Through its coast-to-coast branch network, Equipment Depot provides full-service material handling solutions that help its customers improve productivity and maximize uptime. The company serves as a single source for new and used forklifts, aerial lifts, service, parts, equipment rentals and integrated warehouse solutions for customers in a wide array of industries, and reinforces its commitment to delivering the best service with its Performance. Guaranteed.® pledge.

Equipment Depot is a proud member of Logisnext Americas, the North American division of Mitsubishi Logisnext, a leading global provider of innovative logistics, automation, and material handling solutions.

About DLL

DLL is a global vendor finance company with more than EUR 30 billion in assets. Founded in 1969 and headquartered in Eindhoven, The Netherlands, DLL provides asset-based financial solutions in the Agriculture, Food, Healthcare, Clean Technology, Construction, Transportation, Industrial, Document Imaging and Technology industries. DLL partners with equipment manufacturers, dealers, and distributors in more than 30 countries to support their distribution channels and help grow their businesses. DLL combines customer focus with deep industry knowledge to deliver sustainable solutions for the complete asset life cycle, including commercial finance, retail finance and used equipment finance. DLL is a wholly owned subsidiary of Rabobank Group. To learn more about DLL, visit our website and on social at Twitter and LinkedIn.

