Synergy Logistics – 50 years ahead of the curve

One of the world’s pioneers of cloud-based warehouse management software, Synergy Logistics, is celebrating its half century milestone.

Established in 1972, Synergy initially focused on developing innovative solutions for vehicle route scheduling but 35 years later launched its best-in-breed SnapFulfil WMS, for which it is renowned.

Back in 2007, the SnapFulfil suite was architected for the web utilising Adobe Flex and Microsoft.NET-based C# programming. Its launch spearheaded real time data information to optimize warehouse management, without sacrificing any functionality.

Today, its unique rules-based configuration engine delivers a highly flexible and agile solution that is used in leading e-commerce, D2C and 3PL warehouses around the world.

Included since 2012 in Gartner’s elite WMS Magic Quadrant, Synergy has a global footprint with offices in Broomfield, Colorado, in the US, plus the UK. It continues to pioneer with remote and self-implementation capabilities that empower customers to handle their own multi-site rollouts and develop more sustainable business models.

Synergy Chairman, Hugh Stevens, has been at the helm of the company for more than 40 years and proudly remembers launching one of the world’s first warehouse management systems, Locator, in 1985 after being approached by Unilever. Locator morphed into Locator Expert using PowerBuilder on the latest client server technology – and was utilised by Coca Cola in the 90s at its huge new distribution centre at Wakefield in England, the largest soft drinks factory in Europe.

Hugh continues to innovate and shape the future of warehouse infrastructure, saying: “My mantra has always been stick to your knitting! It’s easy to be distracted by market noise but our specialism is warehouse management and I never lose sight of that. We have survived and thrived for half a century by looking ahead. Rather than fearing change, I’ve always embraced it, anticipating what’s next and investing today in tomorrow’s product.

“We continue to make a tangible difference through rapid ROI, industry-leading deployment speed and low total cost of ownership (TCO) and while many competitors have fallen by the wayside over the last five decades, Synergy and our SnapFulfil WMS has stood the test of time and continues to lead the way."

The 50th anniversary is being celebrated throughout the year with staff and customer rewards as well as events and competition initiatives.