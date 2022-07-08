As the Paper Industry Goes Electric, BSLBATT is Aiding the Shift

Forklifts are an invaluable part of a paper manufacturer's production process, and for good reason. A typical paper roll may need to be loaded, transported and unloaded five to twenty times over the course of its life cycle, from the paper mill to the printing press.

Understandably, dedicated, powerful processing equipment is required at every stage of this transport chain, regardless of the type of paper being processed – whether newsprint, coated, craft or linerboard. Since this process needs to be continuous, the handling equipment needs to operate with minimal downtime and lower operating costs. This, in turn, means that power supplies need to be reliable, robust and capable of uninterrupted operation.

This is why the industry needs a major shift towards new electric technology. BSLBATT achieves this by focusing on lithium battery modular technology that accelerates the electrification of forklifts in the paper industry. Since its inception in 2012, BSLBATT has developed over 950 models of lithium-ion batteries for use in electric industrial trucks of virtually every brand and industry, including the food and beverage industry, retail, material handling, cold storage and, crucially, Paper and pulp industry.

Until recently, forklifts with tilt and swivel capabilities - necessary for efficient handling of paper rolls - were primarily powered by liquefied petroleum gas internal combustion engines. If they are battery powered, they use lead acid batteries. Both power sources have similar problems, including high energy costs and pollution.

Solution

But BSLBATT sees things differently. BSLBATT develops and manufactures lithium-ion batteries for Class I, II and III forklifts. Better suited to meet the paper industry's three-shift operation needs in handling, papermaking, warehousing, shipboard, transport operations or demanding recycling applications. Clean and safe lithium batteries are powerful enough to support the most demanding applications, increase runtime and reduce energy costs.

BSLBATT Lithium Batteries are designed and manufactured for demanding applications and offer a high level of expertise in paper handling. We help our customers move paper rolls and packs through the supply chain successfully by switching from LPG to electric batteries or lead acid to lithium ion batteries. BSLBATT batteries support the handling of large rolls in paper mills, printing plants and converting shops.

Our customers are free from pungent odors, acid leaks, exhaust fumes and noise pollution from LPG engines or lead-acid electric trucks.

Where hygienic handling is required, such as in paper processing and packaging, including food packaging, the safety and zero routine maintenance of BSLBATT lithium-ion batteries is important.

Over the past few years, BSLBATT has been successfully helping its customers transition from lead-acid batteries to lithium-ion batteries, allowing them to move paper packs and roles fluidly through the supply chain, from factory to printing to converting. To expand production amid increased demand and continue to supply the paper industry with reliable heavy-duty lithium-ion batteries, BSLBATT is opening a second factory in 2021, tripling its production base.

Environmental demands have also led the paper industry to switch to electricity. BSLBATT has also helped address this new hurdle, offering a zero-emission option that rivals the performance of IC engines commonly used in high-capacity situations. The company's batteries help the paper industry eliminate exhaust fumes, noise pollution and acid leaks that are often by-products of LPG engines and lead-acid electric forklifts. Sub-sectors of the paper industry where sanitization is critical - for example, in food packaging - the low maintenance and high safety of lithium-ion batteries also play an important role.

Recent clients have a large Israeli paper manufacturer is using a fleet of 17 sit-down Yale forklifts to feed its production line. The end of the line is serviced by 12 smaller Yale lift trucks, all of which were recently converted from lead-acid batteries to electric lithium-ion. The 14,000 lb capacity truck is equipped with a 5,000 lb paper roll clamp and the 6,000 lb capacity truck is equipped with a push/pull attachment. Smaller trucks do very heavy duty applications - 3 shifts per day, 4,900 hours per year on average! This is well beyond any industry standard lease (approximately 1500-2000 hours per year).

BSLBATT's durable lithium batteries meet these demanding specifications, enabling plants to stay safe while maximizing uptime. In 2021, to help ensure the most efficient run time, BSLBATT has created a new battery management system (BMS) along with high current settings.

All 29 trucks run on one battery each, which will last all day, with fast-charging activities during breaks and lunches.

lithium-batteries-for-paper-and-pulp-industry

The growing popularity of lithium-ion batteries in the paper industry has helped BSLBATT reposition its business approach. In 2020, the company expanded its sales force, adding a Brazil sales force, and in 2021 it added a U.S. office and warehouse. In 2021, the company consolidated operations at a new, larger manufacturing facility in Huizhou, China. The paper industry has shown adaptive and forward-looking adoption of electric forklift technology and will continue to have a strong partner in BSLBATT.

Summary

BSLBATT is known for producing some of the most durable, trouble-free Li-ion batteries for applications, where durability, speed, and energy efficiency directly affect the bottom line.

BSLBATT Li-ion Batteries help decrease downtime by using breaks for opportunity charging whenever it is most convenient for the operations. Zero daily maintenance and energy efficiency add up the savings quickly.

When you need to maximize uptime and safely handle paper and pulp products, the powerful, durable BSLBATT lithium batteries are the best choice.