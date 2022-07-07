Traceability – A key building block of consumer trust

Today’s consumers receive a steady diet of information: news headlines, new music, latest trends, and the status of their shipment are constantly and instantly updated on their personal devices. This information drives consumer behavior as they build trust in the enterprises they do business with. Reliable, consistent, and accurate information is the foundation of consumer trust and a key competitive advantage. Supply chain managers are instrumental in building and maintaining consumer trust.
