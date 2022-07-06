Logiwa Raises $16.4M in Series B Funding as Company Aims to Modernize the Old School WMS Market

CHICAGO, July 6, 2022. Logiwa, the leading cloud fulfillment platform for high-volume direct-to-consumer (DTC) businesses, announced the closing of $16.4M in funding led by NewRoad Capital Partners. This will enable the company to continue the rapid expansion of its customer base in North America and Internationally.

Logiwa entered the market with a cloud-based warehouse management system (WMS) platform specifically geared for high-volume DTC order fulfillment. Logiwa WMS users typically see a threefold increase in warehouse order processing capacity and over 40% improvement in labor efficiency.

“The next winners in ecommerce will be those who best manage their supply chain and order fulfillment operations,” said Erhan Musaoglu, CEO and Founder of Logiwa. “A high bar for delivery speed and accuracy has been set by Amazon and other giant online retailers, and so the field of competition is shifting from the online shopping experience to the order delivery experience. Logiwa WMS software helps both brands and 3PLs survive and thrive in this new environment. With Logiwa, they can turn DTC fulfillment excellence into a competitive advantage.”

“As ecommerce order volumes and consumer expectations continue to grow, it’s clear that innovative solutions will be needed to keep up with the needs of DTC warehousing,” said Chris Sultemeier, Operating Partner at NewRoads Capital Partners and former EVP of Logistics at WalMart. “Logiwa WMS software is very well suited for high-volume operations and their commitment to innovation makes them an excellent partner for the future as retail markets continue to evolve.”





With this added investment in the business, Logiwa plans to continue its current product-led growth with new developments in AI-powered automation algorithms, advanced analytics, and even more integrations than the hundreds the company already provides their users out-of-the-box.

About Logiwa

Logiwa is the leading cloud fulfillment software for high-volume direct-to-consumer brands, wholesalers, and 3PLs. The Logiwa Cloud Fulfillment Platform is an integrated WMS and order fulfillment system that makes it easy to run a digital warehouse and scale your high-volume DTC fulfillment operations. Logiwa’s solution works where traditional WMS systems fail: it connects quickly with new online stores and marketplaces, makes it easy to run a digital warehouse, and is easily updated to support dynamic warehouse environments. To learn more about Logiwa please visit www.logiwa.com.

About NewRoad Capital Partners

NewRoad Capital Partners, LLC, headquartered in Northwest Arkansas, is an SEC registered investment firm investing in growth equity and growth buyout opportunities in select U.S. Supply Chain & Logistics and Retail & Consumer Packaged Goods sectors in the lower middle market. NewRoad has a total of 15 investment professionals and operating partners. NewRoad today manages $375 million across its investment vehicles. For more information, please visit www.newroadcp.com or contact NewRoad at (479) 657-2100.