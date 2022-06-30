MODIFI hires senior leaders from Klarna for Trade Services, and from Tencent for China

Berlin, July 01, 2022 - Global fintech MODIFI announced the appointment of Luke Tuttle as the company's first General Manager for Trade Services, and Wenlong Huang as General Manager for China.

Following the launch of an international shipment tracking tool last month, Luke’s appointment enables MODIFI to further its commitment towards building a comprehensive one-stop platform for business payments and trade services. Luke joins MODIFI from Klarna, where he served as the VP for Marketing and Ad Solutions. Having worked with pioneers in fintech, banking, adtech, ecommerce, robotics, and CRM, Luke brings in a wealth of experience across - product development, payments, international business, venture backed businesses, and corporate mergers and acquisitions.

In his new role, Luke will lead the Trade Services business unit. He will draw on his world-class knowledge and skill in product development, SaaS platforms, data monetization, commercialization, and business development to grow the trade services product offerings from MODIFI. “MODIFI’s goal is to help businesses gain full control of their cross-border trade via a one stop platform. I am excited to further that commitment by growing existing product offerings, and developing new ones that are so vital to global commerce, and the community it serves." Luke said.

To accelerate the exponential growth in China, MODIFI has appointed Wenlong Huang as General Manager for China to further bolster MODIFI’s China business, focussing on distribution across all channels, including digital marketplaces. Wenlong joins MODIFI from Tencent - a multinational technology and entertainment conglomerate - where he spearheaded business development for cross-border payment and FX solutions for both WeChat Pay users and B-end enterprises across more than 60 countries and regions based out of mainland China. During his tenure at Tencent, Wenlong launched the first cross-border remittance product between Hong Kong and the Philippines.

"We are extremely excited to welcome Luke and Wenlong to MODIFI. Both of them are exceptional leaders with extensive experience building and scaling global high-growth fintech companies. As the largest exporter of the world and home to some of the most advanced digital platforms, China is already an important market for MODIFI. Wenlong will help us accelerate further our growth of 400% year on year. Luke will drive customer value by providing importers and exporters of all sizes powerful tools to manage international trade in times of strained supply chains and economic uncertainty.” said Nelson Holzner, MODIFI CEO & Co-Founder.

Luke Tuttle and Wenlong Huang are part of a series of high-caliber senior executive hires for MODIFI. In May, Matthias Hendrichs joined the company from Apple as Chief Commercial Officer, followed by Francois Vachon as Chief Financial Officer from Mastercard Payment Services.

About MODIFI:

MODIFI enables global commerce through a platform for business payments and trade management software. With MODIFI, sellers get paid instantly, while their buyers have the option to pay later. Our customers are also able to access a wide range of services that protect them from risk and help them track and manage their shipments, all in one platform.

MODIFI is backed by MAERSK, GFC, Picus Capital, Intesa Sanpaolo and Heliad. Serving thousands of exporters and importers across more than 40 countries, MODIFI is present across Germany, the Netherlands, the UK, the US, the UAE, India, Bangladesh, Pakistan, China and Hong Kong.

