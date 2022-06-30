Realterm Acquires Fully Leased Final Mile Warehouse in Dallas-Fort Worth

Annapolis, Md. (June 30, 2022) – Realterm announces the acquisition of a 186,344-square-foot, state-of-the-art, last-mile distribution facility in the Dallas-Fort Worth industrial market. The newly upgraded facility is located on 15.52 acres at 2400 Centennial Drive in Arlington, Texas.

“The building was renovated in 2020 in order to meet the demands of distribution companies,” said Derek Fish, Vice President of Acquisitions, Realterm. “Tenants will also benefit from its prime location with access to 7.5 million people in the Dallas-Fort Worth region and a robust labor pool.”

The building features a 29-foot clear height, 10 dock-high doors, deep truck court, LED lighting, 338 van parking spaces and ample employee vehicle parking. Located in the Great Southwest/Arlington submarket, the most desirable in the Dallas Fort Worth region, the building offers easy access to multiple transportation nodes, including Interstates 20 and 30, and state highways 161 and 360, and more than 25 million people throughout the Texas Triangle region of Dallas, Houston, San Antonio and Austin.



“Competition for industrial space in the Dallas-Fort Worth market is strong and in limited supply,” said Stephen Panos, Managing Director, Senior Fund Manager, Realterm. “Demand for last-mile ecommerce continues to boom for well-located warehouses such as this which improve the capabilities of the shipping industry.”

Highlights of 2400 Centennial Drive include:

• Square feet: 186,344 SF

• Land area: 15.52 acres

• Loading positions: 10

• Access: I-20, I-30, SH-161 and SH-360

About Realterm

Realterm is an independent global investment manager focused on the transportation industry. We acquire, develop, finance and manage differentiated real estate and infrastructure assets serving land, air, sea & rail networks in North America, Europe and Asia. Realterm currently manages over $11 billion in assets through five transportation logistics-oriented private equity funds: Realterm Airport Logistics Properties (RALP), an open-end fund investing into high flow-through (HFT) on-airport logistics real estate throughout North America; Realterm Logistics Income Fund (RLIF), an open-end, core-plus fund, and the Realterm Logistics Fund (RLF) series, a closed-end, value-added fund series, both of which invest into HFT surface transportation logistics real estate throughout the U.S.; Realterm Europe Logistics Fund (RELF), a closed-end, value-added fund series investing into HFT logistics real estate throughout Europe; and Indospace Logistics Parks (ILP), a closed-end, opportunistic fund series investing into warehouse and logistics real estate throughout the top industrial markets in India.