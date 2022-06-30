Southeastern Freight Lines Promotes Chad Thomason to Service Center Manager in South Charlotte

LEXINGTON, S.C. (June 30, 2022) – Southeastern Freight Lines, the leading provider of regional less-than-truckload (LTL) transportation services, today announced Chad Thomason has been promoted to service center manager in South Charlotte, North Carolina.

Thomason first joined the Southeastern team in 1997 as a freight handler at the Greenville, South Carolina service center and later transitioned into the role of weight and inspection inspector. Since then, he has served in a variety of leadership positions during his time with the company, including inbound and pickup and delivery supervisor, assistant service center manager, pickup and delivery operations manager and, most recently, service center manager in Fayetteville, North Carolina.

“Chad has a proven track record of leadership and his more than 20 years of service to Southeastern demonstrate his commitment to living out our core values,” said Kim Shore, regional vice president of operations for Southeastern Freight Lines. “With his expertise in service center operations, we’re confident that he’ll bring out the best in our associates at the South Charlotte service center.”

Thomason, along with his wife, Katee, and their three daughters are excited to relocate to Charlotte and continue serving the Southeastern team in this new capacity.

About Southeastern Freight Lines

Southeastern Freight Lines, a privately-owned regional less-than-truckload transportation services provider founded in 1950, specializes in next-day service in the Southeast and Southwest and operates 89 service centers in 13 states, Canada and Puerto Rico. Southeastern has a network of service partners to ensure transportation services in the remaining 36 states, the U.S. Virgin Islands and Mexico. Southeastern Freight Lines provides more than 99.4% on-time service in next day lanes. Dedication to service quality and a formalized quality improvement process, adopted in 1985, has resulted in more than 525 quality awards received from customers and associations. For more information, please visit www.sefl.com and www.facebook.com/SoutheasternFreight.

