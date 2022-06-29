Raymond Secures 2022 Top Supply Chain Projects Award from Supply and Demand Chain Executive

GREENE, N.Y., June 28, 2022 — The Raymond Corporation is pleased to announce it is a recipient of the 2022 Supply and Demand Chain Executive (SDCE) Top Supply Chain Projects award for the services Malin, a Raymond Solutions and Support Center, completed for Crossroads Community Services. The Top Supply Chain Projects award (formerly known as SDCE 100) spotlights successful and innovative transformation projects that deliver bottom-line value to small, medium and large enterprises across a range of supply chain functions.

This year, SDCE recognized Raymond for its partnership with Crossroads Community Services, a food pantry focused on alleviating food insecurity in the southern sector of Dallas County and Ellis and Navarro counties. Raymond helped Crossroads Community Services to learn shipping and receiving best practices; maximize efficient use of additional warehouse space and inventory control; and safely and fully utilize all the benefits of its new distribution facility. By practicing Raymond Lean Management (RLM) principles, Crossroads Community Services was able to optimize its order picking process, donation center methods and shopping experience as well as increase capacity in its new warehouse facility.

RLM procedures and techniques are based on the world-renowned Toyota Production System, which focuses on waste reduction through visualization, standardized work, target-based key performance indicators and continuous improvement activities to provide the best possible solutions. When applied correctly, RLM can significantly improve the efficiency and effectiveness of processes to help satisfy customers’ needs.

To view a full list of this year’s Top Supply Chain Projects award winners and learn more about Raymond’s work with Crossroads Community Services, visit https://www.sdcexec.com/sourcing-procurement/project-management-software/article/22171755/top-supply-chain-projects-how-project-management-keeps-supply-chains-afloat-despite-disruptions.

About Supply & Demand Chain Executive

Supply & Demand Chain Executive is the only supply chain publication covering the entire global supply chain, focusing on trucking, warehousing, packaging, procurement, risk management, professional development and more. Supply & Demand Chain Executive and sister publication Food Logistics are also home to L.I.N.K. and L.I.N.K. Educate podcast channels, L.I.N.K. Live, SCN Summit, SupplyChainLearningCenter.com and more. Go to www.SDCExec.com to learn more.

About The Raymond Corporation

The Raymond Corporation, a Toyota Industries Company, is a leading global provider of best-in-class material handling products and intelligent intralogistics solutions. Built on principles of innovation and continuous improvement for 100 years, Raymond’s integrated automation, telematics, virtual reality and advanced energy solutions provide ways to optimize operations and bring warehouse and distribution operations to a new level of performance. Raymond® electric forklift trucks are engineered to achieve increased productivity and efficiency and are designed to provide ecological and economic benefits. Raymond delivers solutions to material handling and logistics markets in North America and globally. Combining operational excellence, award-winning innovation and world-class global customer support, we work together to run better, manage smarter and keep our customers always on. For more information, visit raymondcorp.com and follow us on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube and LinkedIn.

####

Raymond® is a U.S. trademark of The Raymond Corporation.

©2022 The Raymond Corporation. All rights reserved.