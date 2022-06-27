Bastian Solutions Awarded Several 2022 Workplace Honors

Bastian Solutions, a Toyota Advanced Logistics company, is excited to announce they have been honored with several top workplace awards this year. Three of their offices have been named including, ‘Best Place to Work’ in Indiana and Kentucky and a ‘Top Workplace’ in St. Louis, Mo.

“It is an honor to be selected for awards in multiple states throughout the country. Our employees exemplify a dedication to success for our company and clients, making these awards great reminders that we have an incredible team,” said Aaron Jones, President & CEO of Bastian Solutions.

The Indiana Chamber of Commerce honored Bastian with an overall seventh place finish in the major companies’ category with the Kentucky office receiving a 17th place finish, while the St. Louis office had a strong showing in the small company category.

Selected from a two-part survey process, employers are asked to fill out an in-depth questionnaire about their company, while employees are asked to take a survey. The data collected allows for direct information and honest feedback about the workplace.

Submissions are further evaluated across a wide variety of topics, including company culture, management effectiveness, perks and fostering employee growth to determine overall score and ranking. Shelby Shay, Director of Human Resources said, “Bastian Solutions prides itself on a philosophy of promoting integrity, inclusion and innovation, with their people being the foundation of these practices. We are thrilled to be so widely recognized, across the country, for our amazing people and one of a kind culture.”

