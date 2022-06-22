Top Rail and Shipping Execs to Present at Midwest Association of Rail Shippers Summer Meeting

CHICAGO—June 22, 2022—The line-up of speakers and presenters has been announced for the Midwest Association of Rail Shippers (MARS) Summer Meeting to be held July 18–19, 2022 at the Grand Geneva Resort in Lake Geneva, Wisconsin.

"This summer’s program features top industry experts who will focus on the theme 'Switching the Focus for Mutual Success,’ " said MARS President Carrie Evans. "Their insightful presentations, along with candid discussions among attendees, can lay the foundation for the development of collaborative strategies to support growth across all segments of our industry."

The agenda can be found online at www.mwrailshippers.com, and includes:

• Nick Bowdish, President, N. Bowdish Company

• Graham Brisben, CEO & Founder, PLG Consulting

• James Foote, President & CEO, CSX Transportation

• Patrick Fuchs, Member, Surface Transportation Board

• Eric Gehringer, EVP Operations, Union Pacific

• David Maggied, VP Transportation, Eco-Energy, LLC

• Eric Starks, Chairman & CEO, FTR Transportation Intelligence

• Paul Titterton, President–Rail North America, GATX

• Jeff Zyskowski, VP Supply Chain, Ardent Mills

The Summer Meeting starts with the annual Scholarship Golf Outing, a reception, and a networking dinner on Monday, July 18. The business meeting is scheduled for a full day on Tuesday, July 19.

MARS 2022 Summer Meeting

Dates

Monday and Tuesday, July 18–19, 2022

Location

Grand Geneva Resort

7036 Grand Geneva Way

Lake Geneva, WI 53147

Hotel accommodations at Timber Ridge Lodge

Meeting Cost

$375

Registration

Advance reservations are preferred for the conference. For information or to register:

• Online conference information and registration can be found at www.mwrailshippers.com

• Email: mars@mwrailshippers.com

• Phone: (630) 513-6700

About The Midwest Association of Rail Shippers

The Midwest Association of Rail Shippers (MARS) is one of five regional North American associations under the North American Rail Shippers (NARS) national organization. Headquartered in the Chicago area, MARS provides an open forum for discussion and resolution of rail transportation issues by bringing railroads, shippers, receivers, and rail supply companies together twice annually for formal meetings in the Chicago area. To review the most recent meeting presentations, and to inquire about MARS membership, please visit the MARS website at www.mwrailshippers.com.