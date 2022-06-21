BSLBATT Battery partners with GMC, one of the largest forklift hirers in the Caribbean

BSLBATT Battery, a global lithium-ion forklift batteries provider leader, announces that Puerto Rico and the Caribbean-based rental Forklift Company and Warehouse Supplier company, General Machinery Contractors, will now offer BSLBATT batteries in Puerto Rico sales network and at www.gmcrentals.com. With Logistics & Warehousing demand for lithium batteries growing, the addition of BSLBATT will provide customers with an alternative to conventional lead-acid batteries as lithium batteries are pportunity Charging, have a longer life and charge quickly, among many other benefits.



BSLBATT Battery has one of the largest lines of 24V, 36V, 48V and 120V lithium battery systems in the industry. As a brand of the Wisdom Power Group, their focus is on delivering innovative and smart power solutions that offer significant advantages in industrial applications, making them a worthy investment and smart long-term solution​



“Over the past few years, GMC has seen an increasing demand for Lithium Phosphate batteries from Logistics & Warehousing, which makes our partnership with BSLBATT Battery the perfect complement to our Logistics & Warehousing customers,” said Jose, Chief CEO of GMC. "Lithium phosphate batteries are one of the most popular forms of energy storage in the world and an excellent choice for industrial applications."



Founded in 2012, BSLBATT is a recognized leader in lithium-ion forklift batteries​, providing customers with an alternative to traditional lead-acid batteries. BSLBATT forklift lithium batteries save time, money and the environment. Lithium batteries charge faster, last longer and provide more usable energy per discharge than traditional lead-acid technology. Less downtime as batteries charge faster and last longer. Likewise, the batteries do not need to be replaced, watered or equalized, which simplifies operation and increases efficiency. They can also withstand harsh environmental factors while being maintenance-free and efficient.



“We are delighted that GMC is representing BSLBATT in Puerto Rico and Caribbean markets,” said Eric Yi, founder of BSLBATT Battery. “Both BSLBATT and General Machinery Contractors believe in meeting the material handling industry’s need for reliable power solutions by providing quality products and outstanding customer service. Demand. Partnering with forklift leasing legends like GMC furthers our mission to make every industrial vehicle driver around the world enjoy the extraordinary experience that BSLBATT batteries offer.”



To learn more about General Machinery Contractors and BSLBATT Battery, visit gmcrentals.com and lithiumforkliftbattery.com.