Trax Enables Carbon Emissions Optimization and Decreased Transportation Spend Costs

Trax Technologies (Trax), the global leader in Transportation Spend Management (TSM) solutions, developed the Carbon Emissions Manager, designed to track and optimize carbon emissions while reducing the cost to serve for global enterprise shippers and logistics service providers (LSPs).

The ability to track actual carbon emissions across a client’s transportation network is phenomenal because it creates a benchmark from which clients can set clean air goals, work with their logistics partners, all while continuing to optimize the cost of their transportation network via Trax’s freight audit and payment (FAP) services. With a global footprint spanning North America, Latin America, Asia and Europe, Trax delivers data-based visibility and insights, higher savings and better control of transportation spend for shippers and 3PLs/4PLs of all sizes.

The Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) reports that an Organizations' supply chain accounts for more than 90% of its emissions. With this realization, many companies within the transportation and logistics industry are developing programs to lower carbon emissions and reduce their carbon footprint. This helps carriers and the whole supply chain, essentially. With environmental sustainability as a top-of-mind subject, many companies are seeking innovative and sustainable ways to reduce their carbon footprint, while others are simply seeking ways to meet governmental regulations for reducing emissions.

In an effort to provide supply chain companies who have committed to reduce their carbon footprint with an environmentally friendly solution, Trax collaborated with one of the world's premier biopharmaceutical companies to develop enterprise level uses for the Trax Carbon Emissions Manager. This carbon tracking solution enables global enterprise shippers and LSPs to help the environment while enhancing their bottom line. Shippers ultimately have the capability to meet energy efficiency regulations by elevating carbon emissions tracking and optimization with freight auditing and cost allocation.