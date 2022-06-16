ArrowStream Announces Shortlist Nominees for re:Supply Innovation Summit Awards

ArrowStream, Inc. ("ArrowStream"), the leading end-to-end supply chain visibility platform for the foodservice industry, announced its inaugural re:Supply Innovation Awards program and shortlist of nominees for its highly anticipated executive summit. The invite-only re:Supply Innovation Summit will be held on July 28, 2022, in Chicago and will provide attendees with the opportunity to explore and discuss a number of topics pertinent to the foodservice supply chain industry while the awards will highlight the most innovative and influential companies in the industry.

"The pace of innovation within the foodservice supply chain is accelerating, and we're committed to being a forum to exchange best practices within this industry. Suppliers, distributors and operators are fully embracing technology and software solutions to help manage their businesses," said Raleigh McClayton, CEO of ArrowStream. "ArrowStream is the connective tissue within this ecosystem, making the market more efficient and transparent in conjunction with our partners."

The current environment of skyrocketing inflation, commodity shortages, climate change concerns, shifting consumer demand and production delays has only accelerated the pace of innovation. It's no secret this past year has been one of the most challenging times in foodservice history — even more so than at the height of the pandemic.

The re:Supply Innovation Awards will recognize and celebrate the brands that have navigated these challenges with finesse and have established a standard of excellence for the entire industry to follow suit.

There are three innovation award categories and current shortlist nominees include:

1. Visionary Award honors the organizations that are setting new industry standards and raising the bar for all. The following nominees have demonstrated the ability to redefine innovation and leverage emerging technologies and have established themselves as market visionaries:

- Dairy Queen

- Focus Brands

- Parkland USA

- Raising Cane's

- Zaxby's

2. Problem Solvers Award recognizes the organizations that have embraced the industry's greatest challenges and are solving real-world problems with proven ROI and customer satisfaction. The following nominees have tackled industry barriers head-on and without fail:

- ARCOP

- Bonchon

- Performance Food Group

- Pollo Campero

- Qdoba

3. Sustainability Leadership Award celebrates organizations that have exhibited outstanding leadership and efforts in the fight against climate change. The following nominees have demonstrated a measurable reduction in the industry's impact on our climate and have provided a blueprint for a more sustainable path forward:

- Chick-fil-A

- Mendocino Farms

- sweetgreen

- Ted's Montana Grill

- True Food Kitchen

The shortlist of nominees was hand-selected by ArrowStream and its Customer Advisory Board based on each organization's performance and leadership over the past year. To nominate your organization or someone else for the re:Supply Innovation Awards, please visit https://info.arrowstream.com/arrowstream-awards-2022.

The re:Supply Innovation Summit will showcase the people and brands using data and technology to drive efficiencies in every aspect of the foodservice supply chain, with a focus on collaborating in new ways to overcome the complex challenges that face the industry today. To access more details about the event including agenda and speaker information, please visit https://info.arrowstream.com/supply-innovation-summit-2022-registration.