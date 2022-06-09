ATA Freight Once Again Awarded EcoVadis Bronze Recognition Medal for Its Sustainability Rating

Garden City, NY… ATA Freight, a leading global logistics and freight forwarding services provider, has again been awarded a Bronze Recognition for its Sustainability Rating from EcoVadis, the world’s most trusted provider of business sustainability ratings. The Bronze Medal recognizes sustainability performance in the top half of all rated companies globally.

“Recognition from EcoVadis for our sustainability practices is something we at ATA Freight take great pride in. Receiving the Bronze Recognition Medal once again is an acknowledgment that we have adopted practices that focus on preserving and protecting our earth and its natural resources,” stated ATA Freight CEO Matt Goker. “We have made it a top and ongoing priority to follow procedures and leverage advanced technologies that minimize both our carbon footprint and those of our customers. Given that all transportation modalities used in global trade activities are associated with high carbon emissions, it is particularly important for companies operating on the supply chain to be engaged in sound sustainability practices.”

The EcoVadis Sustainability rating methodology and resulting scorecards cover 21 sustainability criteria across four themes: environment, labor and human rights, ethics, and sustainable procurement. The process was developed around seven principles which include: assessment by international experts; tailored to industry sector, country and company size; data source diversification to ensure rich stakeholder input for reliable scoring; utilization of technology to ensure a secure and confidential process and accelerated cycle time; traceability and transparency of documentation; evidence-based; and excellence through continuous improvement. The methodology is aligned with international sustainability standards including those developed by the Global Reporting Initiative, United Nations Global Compact and ISO 26000.

ATA Freight’s business is focused on optimizing its clients supply chain ecosystem to improve their bottom line. This is achieved through its extensive portfolio of global logistics and freight forwarding services, as well as innovative shipment management solutions. Founded in 1996 in New York, the company has since evolved from a traditional freight forwarder to one of the leading providers of innovative and fully-integrated supply chain solutions ATA Freight currently has 30 strategically placed locations in six countries, including the USA, Turkey, India, China, Russia and Mexico. ATA Freight distinguishes its services with a customer-centric personal feel and a global reach, making it the ideal choice for customers that have complex logistics needs and demand flexible and agile solutions around the clock. For more information, visit: www.atafreight.com