University of Arkansas tops list of best supply chain undergraduate programs

The University of Arkansas has retained its position as the top-ranked supply chain undergraduate program in North America, according to a report released this week.

Analyst group Gartner reported the results of its Top 25 North American Supply Chain Undergraduate Programs report during its Gartner Supply Chain Symposium/Xpo , held Monday through Wednesday in Orlando. The biennial report is designed to help chief supply chain officers, heads of supply chain strategy, and human resources departments identify the programs best equipped to support their growing talent needs, according to Gartner.

Arkansas took the top spot in 2020 as well. Rounding out the top five this year are the University of Tennessee, the University of South Carolina, Auburn University, and Rutgers University. In all, 55 institutions in Canada and the United States participated in a survey to determine the top 25 programs.

The report evaluates programs on a range of criteria, including curriculum, experiential learning, and diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI) aspects. Final placement on the list is based on a composite score of three categories: program scope, industry value, and program size. For the first time, the ranking includes 100% online programs, in addition to hybrid and on-campus programs.

The research revealed a number of changes in the higher education landscape over the past two years. Curricula have standardized across most programs, for example, leaving supply chain leaders to focus on other program attributes in determining the best education partner for their organization. Experiential learning, DEI initiatives, location, and cost are some of the attributes companies could focus on, according to the report. Gartner also found that many programs are developing a stronger focus on sustainability and risk management.