HARIBO Taps ODW Logistics to Manage Distribution and Transportation

COLUMBUS, OHIO—June 2, 2022—ODW Logistics is partnering with HARIBO of America to provide warehousing and logistics services for the company’s first North American manufacturing facility in Pleasant Prairie, Wisconsin.



Headquartered in Grafschaft, Germany, HARIBO was established in 1920 and is the

No. 1 gummi brand in the U.S. The company’s first-ever North American manufacturing facility, located in Pleasant Prairie, will be operational in 2023. This new distribution center will help get product to customers with more speed and efficiency than ever before.



“At HARIBO, we put our customers at the center of everything we do, and we work with best-in-class partners like ODW Logistics to help us serve them with excellence,” said Wes Saber, CFO, HARIBO of America. “We see ODW Logistics as a strategic partner, and their team has helped us streamline our distribution capabilities and scale operations throughout the U.S. This is our first distribution center in the Midwest and third in the U.S., and we look forward to continuing to work with ODW on exciting opportunities in the future.”



Under the long-term logistics partnership, ODW Logistics will provide warehousing and distribution, freight management, retail consolidation, and cross dock/transloading services for HARIBO of America.



John Ness, CEO of ODW Logistics said, “ODW Logistics is thrilled to partner with HARIBO. We are both committed to growth, taking care of our people, working hard to build a successful logistics operation, and enjoying the work we do.”



This marks the third fulfillment center ODW Logistics has opened in the greater Chicago area over the past 18 months. In early 2021, the company opened two distribution centers in Romeoville, Illinois—a frozen/temp-controlled warehouse and food-grade multi-client facility. ODW Logistics operates 26 warehouses across the United States and serves clients in the food and beverage, health and beauty, consumer goods, and manufacturing industries.



See highlights from the recent ribbon cutting for the HARIBO distribution center in Pleasant Prairie at www.vimeo.com/701306210.



About HARIBO

HARIBO is the world's leading manufacturer of gummi products, most famous for its classic Goldbears. Globally, the business employs nearly 7,000 associates and operates 16 production sites in 10 countries. A family-owned business with a century-long heritage, the company’s founder, Hans Riegel, built HARIBO on a foundation of quality and delivering moments of childlike happiness through its products. Established in 1920, HARIBO is the acronym that comprises the founder's name and the city in which the company was born (Bonn, Germany): HAns RIegel BOnn. HARIBO prides itself on making playful gummies that are meant to be shared so our inner child can always experience joy through sweet treats. HARIBO global headquarters is in Grafschaft, Germany and its U.S. headquarters operates out of Rosemont, Illinois. For more information, visit www.HARIBO.com.



About ODW Logistics

ODW Logistics is a privately held third-party provider (3PL) headquartered in Columbus, Ohio with 26 distribution center operations across the United States. ODW provides supply chain design, e-commerce fulfillment, warehousing and distribution, and transportation management solutions for a completely integrated client experience. Founded in 1971, ODW Logistics has a nationwide network of strategic locations and freight management solutions serving clients in the health and beauty & cosmetics, food and beverage, fast-moving consumer goods, footwear, and industrial and automotive industries. For more, visit www.odwlogistics.com.