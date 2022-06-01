Press releases are provided by companies as is and have not been edited or checked for accuracy. Any queries should be directed to the company issuing the release.

VARGO® Welcomes New Employees

June 1, 2022
HILLIARD, Ohio (June 1, 2022) — VARGO®, a leading provider of material-handling systems integration, warehouse execution software and equipment solutions for major fulfillment and distribution centers, has announced the hiring of two new employees.

With the company’s continued growth, VARGO® is excited to welcome the following new hires:

•David Brown – Software Support Specialist
•Jash Singh – Software Support Specialist
“In response to accelerated e-commerce growth and demand for innovative e-commerce fulfillment solutions, VARGO® has continued to expand our software development and support team to better serve our clients,” said Bart Cera, VARGO® president and COO, “and we are pleased to welcome David and Jash to our software support team. We know they will be excellent additions to our growing team.”

VARGO®’s COFE® (Continuous Order Fulfillment Engine) was the first and remains the most advanced Warehouse Execution System (WES). COFE® excels in complex e-commerce distribution environments through its ability to synchronize and sequence all the work necessary, in real-time, across all fulfillment resources – people, process and technologies.

About VARGO®
VARGO® is a team of mechanical and software engineers on the forefront of waveless and continuous e-commerce and omnichannel fulfillment solutions. For over five decades, VARGO® has worked with manufacturers, distributors and leading retailers — including numerous e-commerce providers and 3PL’s — to improve their e-commerce fulfillment and material handling systems, increase processing capacities and reduce order cycle times. VARGO® uses its proven, pull-based methodologies to create intelligent solutions for fulfillment centers and leads the industry by integrating robotics and automated storage and retrieval systems (AS/RS) into solutions. VARGO® is the only company that offers COFE® (Continuous Order Fulfillment Engine), the software that does for fulfillment what Lean did for manufacturing. For more information, visit www.vargosolutions.com.

