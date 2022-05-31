Infineum selects Kinaxis for Concurrent Supply Chain Planning Solutions

OTTAWA, ON, May 31, 2022 /CNW/ - Kinaxis® Inc. (TSX: KXS), the authority in driving agility for fast, confident decision-making in an unpredictable world, announced today that Infineum has selected Kinaxis to drive increased efficiency and reduce waste across its supply chain with improved navigation of supply and demand in today's increasingly volatile business environment.

Infineum is a speciality chemicals company with research and development capabilities focused on innovative chemistry and sustainability. With production facilities around the world, Infineum operates a truly global supply chain.

Infineum selected Kinaxis' RapidResponse® platform as their solution for end-to-end supply chain visibility to ensure resources are used at peak efficiency. Kinaxis is committed to transforming the sales and operations planning (S&OP) process, demand planning and inventory optimization to maximize opportunities and minimize risk, all while reducing waste in the supply chain.

"A more sustainable business model is already an integral part of Infineum's operations, and we are excited to provide robust solutions in the supply chain," said John Sicard, CEO at Kinaxis. "Using RapidResponse will provide the agility, transparency and speed required to deliver to customers reliably while adapting to disruptive events in the supply chain."

"Infineum looks forward to strengthening its supply chain and planning analytics with an industry leading platform such as Kinaxis to continue optimizing supply chains to its customers. As seen in a thorough proof of concept, Kinaxis's architecture and algorithms are designed with the best S&OP practices in mind being an example of digitalization built on strong fundamentals. We look forward to seeing its full potential in our digital transformation," said Natalia Sawka, Infineum Sales and Operations Planning Program Manager

"In an increasingly volatile world where severe supply chain disruptions are more and more frequent, building agility in our planning processes is critical to continue to meet our customers' evolving needs both effectively and efficiently. This is why Infineum is investing in a state-of-the-art integrated planning suite with Kinaxis - a milestone of our digital transformation," said Carlo Rovea, Infineum Global Supply Chain and Procurement Director.

