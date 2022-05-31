Patterson Fan Company Releases New High-Velocity Loading Dock Fan

Patterson Fan Company, an industrial fan manufacturer, announced the release of their newest loading dock fan, the re-engineered High Velocity Truck Cooler (HVTC). To improve employee safety and productivity, this dock door fan can purge a 53’ truck trailer in minutes while taking up less than 6” of dock door space. The new generation fan is 27% lighter, 68% quieter, more durable, requires less power, yet delivers twice the airflow velocity when compared to the previous generation HVTC.

Positive Impact for Patterson Customers:

Customers will undoubtedly benefit from this product upgrade. Thanks to its patent pending air straighteners, the redesigned HVTC is the first of its kind to produce a steady airflow of 250 FPM at the bulkhead of a 53’ truck trailer. The smaller ½ hp motor achieves these results while reducing amp draw by 64% over the prior generation.

Regarding durability, the nominal thickness of the High Impact Polyethylene (HDPE) used in the new HVTC is three times that of the 16-guage steel used previously, making it able to resist heavier impact with little to no damage, and to accommodate the rigors of ground shipping, the motor/blower assembly is now fully supported from both sides of the fan using more robust bearing carriers.

“We started by listening to our customers’ needs and defining the goal of having consistent, steady airflow at the front of a 53’ trailer while having minimal footprint in the door. We tested dozens of iterations in simulation and in real life to determine the best way to meet the customer needs,” said Doug Greulich, Product Development Manager - Engineering, Patterson Fan. “In the end we had to develop new testing and benchmarking capabilities because the new HVTC’s performance exceeded anything we tested before.”

Additional HVTC Features:

While the HVTC by itself will be a game changer for those in the logistics industry, product upgrades, such as the optional 15-watt LED dock light and swing-arm mount, create the ultimate loading dock fan for Patterson’s customers.