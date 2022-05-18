One-day program provides “immersive experience” in trucking

Businesses around the world are striving to rebound from pandemic impacts, but many say their efforts are hamstrung by a persistent shortage of truck drivers. That makes 2022 a good year to be a trucker, as fleets are wooing potential hires with higher salaries and better working conditions than they’ve offered in the past.

But if you’ve never driven professionally, how do you know if this is the job for you? Business leaders in Canada have organized a Trucking Career Immersion Program (TCIP) to help provide some clarity on that question. Created by the Montréal-area freight advocacy group CargoM to address a “major labor shortage” in the sector, the one-day program aims to introduce participants to the truck driving trade through immersive activities such as an information session, practical tests, and a workplace visit. At the end of that busy day, attendees who decide they’d like to pursue a diploma of vocational studies (DVS) in truck transportation will be able to meet with a guidance counselor who can guide them through the registration process.

The free program is open to everyone but is targeted specifically at under-represented populations such as women, youth, and newcomers.

“We are pleased to give people who are interested in the sector a realistic picture in just one day of this trade, whose different facets may be misunderstood and which offers so many possibilities,” Mathieu Charbonneau, executive director of CargoM, said in a release. “With all the types of transportation in an urban setting or on short- to long-distance hauls, and [all the] different types of cargo [to move] and companies to work for, this trade provides a multitude of opportunities. We hope that program participants will choose this fast track to a new career.”

For dates of upcoming “immersion days” or to register, visit CargoM on LinkedIn, Facebook, or Instagram.