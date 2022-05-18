Goodman Group appoints technology business leader Ms Vanessa Liu to its Board

An experienced technology business leader, Ms Liu is currently Co-Founder and CEO of SaaS
technology company Sugarwork, and an Independent Director of ASX-listed artificial intelligence
company Appen Ltd. She has more than twenty years of experience in the technology sector having
started her career at McKinsey in the Telecom, Media & Technology Practice. She was most recently
Vice President of SAP.iO North America, SAP’s early-stage venture arm, where she recruited and
accelerated 87 enterprise software startups. Prior to SAP, Vanessa was Chief Operating Officer at
Trigger Media Group, a digital media venture studio, and co-founded Trigger’s portfolio companies:
digital media company InsideHook and SaaS technology company Fevo.
Stephen Johns, Chairman of Goodman Group, commented “As a global provider of essential
infrastructure for the digital economy, it’s important that we have an experienced and diverse Board
that understands the opportunities and challenges ahead. Vanessa is an accomplished business
builder, digital media entrepreneur and technology innovator. We are excited by Vanessa’s
appointment, as a global executive, her experience and insights are well aligned to our long-term
strategy and values. She will bring greater diversity to the Board, helping continue to shape
Goodman as a forward-thinking company.”
Vanessa Liu commented, “The world is changing at a rapid pace with technology enabling
consumers and businesses like never before. By joining the Goodman Board, I’m looking forward to
contributing to the sustainable growth of Goodman’s global business by sharing my experience and
knowledge in the technology and innovation space to leverage opportunities for its investors and
customers.”
Vanessa graduated magna cum laude highest honours with an AB in psychology from Harvard
University and cum laude with a JD from Harvard Law School. She was a Fulbright Scholar at
Universiteit Utrecht in the Netherlands. She serves as the President of the Harvard Alumni
Association and is a Non-executive Director of Talking Talent Ltd. and a Board Observer of Fevo.
