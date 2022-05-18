Goodman Group appoints technology business leader Ms Vanessa Liu to its Board

An experienced technology business leader, Ms Liu is currently Co-Founder and CEO of SaaS

technology company Sugarwork, and an Independent Director of ASX-listed artificial intelligence

company Appen Ltd. She has more than twenty years of experience in the technology sector having

started her career at McKinsey in the Telecom, Media & Technology Practice. She was most recently

Vice President of SAP.iO North America, SAP’s early-stage venture arm, where she recruited and

accelerated 87 enterprise software startups. Prior to SAP, Vanessa was Chief Operating Officer at

Trigger Media Group, a digital media venture studio, and co-founded Trigger’s portfolio companies:

digital media company InsideHook and SaaS technology company Fevo.

Stephen Johns, Chairman of Goodman Group, commented “As a global provider of essential

infrastructure for the digital economy, it’s important that we have an experienced and diverse Board

that understands the opportunities and challenges ahead. Vanessa is an accomplished business

builder, digital media entrepreneur and technology innovator. We are excited by Vanessa’s

appointment, as a global executive, her experience and insights are well aligned to our long-term

strategy and values. She will bring greater diversity to the Board, helping continue to shape

Goodman as a forward-thinking company.”

Vanessa Liu commented, “The world is changing at a rapid pace with technology enabling

consumers and businesses like never before. By joining the Goodman Board, I’m looking forward to

contributing to the sustainable growth of Goodman’s global business by sharing my experience and

knowledge in the technology and innovation space to leverage opportunities for its investors and

customers.”

Vanessa graduated magna cum laude highest honours with an AB in psychology from Harvard

University and cum laude with a JD from Harvard Law School. She was a Fulbright Scholar at

Universiteit Utrecht in the Netherlands. She serves as the President of the Harvard Alumni

Association and is a Non-executive Director of Talking Talent Ltd. and a Board Observer of Fevo.

– ENDS –

