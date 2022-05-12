Realterm Acquires Two Highly Functional Final Mile Warehouses in Fort Worth, Texas

Annapolis, Md. (May 12, 2022) – Realterm announces the acquisition of two newly constructed final mile warehouses located at 15501 N. Beach Street and 10001 South Freeway in Fort Worth, Texas. With a combined total of 438,000 square feet across 109.8 acres, both warehouses are fully leased and have 70 loading positions.

“These properties have a unique combination of loading positions, excess parking, and office space which are all valuable for distribution tenants,” said Joe Noon, Vice President, Central Regon Acquisitions, Realterm. “The two facilities are excellent additions to our portfolio in submarkets with low vacancy rate and proximity to major transportation thoroughfares.”

Minutes from I-35W and Highway 170, 15501 N. Beach Street is located in the Alliance submarket which is highly regarded as one of the top industrial locations in the region. The warehouses are 21 miles north of downtown Fort Worth and 38 miles northwest of Dallas. With immediate access to north/south and east/west roadways, the facilities have unmatched access to a wide range of industrial users and multiple transportation nodes in the region including Dallas/Fort Worth International Airport (DFW), Alliance Cargo Airport and BNSF Intermodal.

10001 South Freeway is located 12 miles south of Fort Worth and 42 miles southwest of downtown Dallas. The strategic location along the I-35 corridor allows tenants to efficiently access the affluent residential areas and a variety of logistics users. DFW International Airport is 36 miles away and Union Pacific Dallas Intermodal Terminal is 45 miles away.

“Both warehouses are uniquely positioned for long-term success due to the proximity to I-35W and the long-term leases in place,” said Stephen Panos, Senior Vice President and Fund Manager, Realterm. “These acquisitions are outstanding examples of our continued strategy of acquiring the most functional high–flow through properties across the country and in fast growing markets.”

Highlights of 15501 N. Beach Street Include:

• Square feet: 219,000 SF

• Land area: 63.7 acres

• Loading positions: 35

• Access: I-35W and Highway 170

Highlights of 10001 South Freeway Include:

• Square feet: 219,000 SF

• Land area: 46.2 acres

• Loading positions: 35

• Access: I-35W and I-20

Photos of the facilities can be found here and credited to iStock.

About Realterm

Realterm executes private equity strategies at the intersection of the global supply chain and evolving consumption trends. Realterm currently manages over $10 billion in assets through five transportation logistics-oriented private equity fund series: Realterm Airport Logistics Properties (RALP), an open-end fund investing into high flow-through (HFT) on-airport logistics real estate throughout North America; Realterm Logistics Income Fund (RLIF), an open-end, core-plus fund, and the Realterm Logistics Fund (RLF) series, a closed-end, value-added fund series, both of which invest into HFT surface transportation logistics real estate throughout the U.S.; Realterm Europe Logistics Fund (RELF), a closed-end, value-added fund series investing into HFT logistics real estate throughout Europe; and Indospace Logistics Parks (ILP), a closed-end, opportunistic fund series investing into warehouse and logistics real estate throughout the top industrial markets in India.

Contact: Sophia Stuart

Tel: (410) 216-6134

Email: sstuart@realterm.com