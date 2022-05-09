Realterm Welcomes Christy Gahr as Head of North American Fundraising

Annapolis, Md. (May 9, 2022) – Realterm announced today that Christy Gahr has joined the firm as Director, Capital Markets for North America. In this new role, Ms. Gahr will lead capital raising across North America. She will also support the firm’s product development and capital strategy initiatives.

“Christy is a proven fundraiser with deep ties to the institutional investor and consultant community and we are thrilled to have her join Realterm’s team as head of North American fundraising,” said Peter Lesburg, Managing Director, Capital Markets, Realterm. “I look forward to working with Christy as we expand and deepen our investor base.”

Ms. Gahr joins Realterm from Virtus Real Estate Capital, a private equity real estate investment manager, where she was a Managing Director and oversaw the firm’s capital raising and strategic initiatives. In this position, she was also a member of the firm’s investment and DEI committees. Previously, Ms. Gahr served as Principal at Meketa Investment Group, a full-service investment consulting and advisory firm where she oversaw the firm’s real estate investments, managing discretionary and non-discretionary real estate mandates, as well as supported the firm’s general consulting practice.

Ms. Gahr holds a Bachelor of Arts in Finance from Northeastern University. She is an active member of numerous industry organizations, including Pension Real Estate Association and Women in Real Estate.

About Realterm

Realterm is an independent global investment manager focused on the transportation industry. We acquire, develop, finance and manage differentiated real estate and infrastructure assets serving land, air, sea & rail networks in North America, Europe and Asia. Realterm currently manages over $11 billion in assets through five transportation logistics-oriented private equity funds: Realterm Airport Logistics Properties (RALP), an open-end fund investing into high flow through (HFT®) on-airport logistics real estate throughout North America; Realterm Logistics Income Fund (RLIF), an open-end, core-plus fund, and the Realterm Logistics Fund (RLF) series, a closed-end, value-added fund series, both of which invest into HFT surface transportation logistics real estate throughout the U.S.; Realterm Europe Logistics Fund (RELF), a closed-end, value-added fund series investing into HFT logistics real estate throughout Europe; and Indospace Logistics Parks (ILP), a closed-end, opportunistic fund series investing into warehouse and logistics real estate throughout the top industrial markets in India.