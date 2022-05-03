SGS-Maine Pointe, Starboard Solutions Partner to Help Customers Respond to Supply Chain Disruption

Boston, Mass., May 4, 2022 -- Global supply chain and operations implementation consulting firm, SGS-Maine Pointe, a member of the SGS Group, announced today it has partnered with Starboard Solutions Corp., the company revolutionizing the Supply Chain Design market. Using Starboard's Supply Chain Design software platform, SGS-Maine Pointe's consultants will be able to build on their proven, ROI-driven expertise and Total Value Optimization™ (TVO) approach with supply chain network design tools to help their customers rapidly unlock areas of value in their supply chain configurations.

SGS-Maine Pointe's supply chain optimization experts have a wealth of experience working with clients, with supply chain and operations implementation delivery teams driving actionable, measurable outcomes across the end-to-end supply chain. Starboard will prove a formidable addition to SGS-Maine Pointe’s Industry 4.0-based model of a digital supply chain with customer value at the center. This partnership will provide a strategic advantage for clients as SGS-Maine Pointe continues to provide actionable insights and deliver innovative solutions to transform the supply chain into a competitive weapon.

The complexity of today’s global supply chains and increased volatility creates a unique challenge for corporate executives. SGS-Maine Pointe’s supply chain optimization and strategy experience, combined with the power of Starboard’s next-generation supply chain design software, allows us to respond faster to our client’s supply chain questions.

“We have experience with many different software packages and have seen the disconnect between their modeling processes and how the cross functional teams want to design their supply chains,” said Nathanael Powrie, EVP Data Analytics at SGS-Maine Pointe. “Starboard gives us the quantitatively perfect answer by creating a visually interactive supply chain digital twin with real time scenario planning. That way we can balance our clients' questions and not have to miss a decision-making window by engaging in a data quest.”

The supply chain challenges that have occurred over the last few years will persist, and these concerns will weigh in on new supply chain strategies and investments as companies look for ways to restore agility and resiliency, and reduce risk going forward. More companies are re-examining their supply chain and sourcing decisions, and a new technological framework calls for a solution that closes the gap between logistics data and decision-making and a streamlined model with support for real-time access.

"We are thrilled to welcome SGS-Maine Pointe to our rapidly expanding partner program," said Steve Johanson, Founder and President of Starboard. "At Starboard, we foster relationships built on reciprocity and by collaborating with businesses like SGS-Maine Pointe, our technology can help their clients make better network decisions faster and therefore realize cost savings and service improvements faster."

Data analytics capability is foundational to SGS-Maine Pointe's TVO approach. The powerful combination of Starboard products and Maine Pointe's deep industry and subject-matter expertise will provide clients with a single workflow for data blending, modeling and reporting, delivering the insights to identify, track, measure and report on end-to-end supply chain improvements and move up the Total Value Optimization Pyramid™ and data analytics maturity levels, allowing them to transform from a reactive operation, to being forward-looking and innovative, continually improving the supply chain, and creating a differentiated on-demand customer experience.

SGS-Maine Pointe’s TVO strategy has consistently been acknowledge by clients and throughout the industry, and every year, SGS-Maine Pointe’s outstanding performance is highlighted by some of the industry’s top awards. Most recently, SGS-Maine Pointe was recognized by Consulting.US as the number one supply chain consulting firm in the US, as well as by Forbes as one of America’s best management consulting firms for the third successive year.

About Starboard Solutions Corp.

Starboard answers supply chain design questions with the speed and transparency that Supply Chain Leaders require. Combining modern, server-less architecture with gaming technology, Starboard’s Navigator platform is the super-simple/super-fast way to model supply chains, ask what-if questions, and iterate towards the best solution. With over 70 customer companies across the globe, Starboard is the fastest growing Supply Chain Design platform and the most current technology available in the market. Learn more at www.starboardcorp.com.

About SGS-Maine Pointe

SGS-Maine Pointe, a member of the SGS Group, is a global supply chain and operations consulting firm trusted by many chief executives and private equity firms to drive compelling economic returns for their companies. We achieve this by delivering accelerated, sustainable improvements in EBITDA, cash and growth across their procurement, logistics, operations and data analytics. Our hands-on implementation experts work with executives and their teams to rapidly break through functional silos and transform the plan-buy-make-move-fulfill digital supply chain to deliver the greatest ethical value to customers and stakeholders at the lowest cost to business. We call this Total Value Optimization (TVO)™. SGS-Maine Pointe’s engagements are results-driven and deliver between 4:1-8:1 ROI. We are so confident in our work and our processes that we provide a unique 100% guarantee of engagement fees based on annualized savings. www.mainepointe.com