Realterm Raises $150 Million for Airport Logistics Fund

Annapolis, Md. (May 2, 2022) – Realterm announces the successful closing of $150 million in capital commitments for its open-ended fund, Realterm Airport Logistics Properties (RALP). RALP has now raised approximately $900 million in total equity commitments since its formation in 2015 with all original investors still in the fund.

RALP serves as the exclusive investment platform for Aeroterm, the leader of on-airport industrial facilities, focusing on the development, redevelopment and acquisition of on-airport air cargo and aviation-related support facilities, including cargo buildings, hangars, and flight kitchens.

“RALP’s North American portfolio and projects create jobs, improve sustainability, and drive local businesses across North America,” said David Rose, Managing Director and Senior Fund Manager. “This successful raise allows our team and investors to continue supporting airports and the surrounding communities which are at the forefront of technology, trade, travel, and security.”

With the addition of two recent acquisitions in Orange County, Calf. and Montreal, Canada, RALP is comprised of 110 properties at 37 airports across North America totaling approximately $1.6 billion of AUM. The new capital commitments will, in part, support four active development projects across the United States.

