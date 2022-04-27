WORLDWIDE EXPRESS JOINS TRACKHOUSE RACING

CONCORD, NORTH CAROLINA — Getting from point A to point B the fastest way possible is at the very core of a successful NASCAR Cup Series racing organization. Trackhouse Racing's new partner, Dallas-based freight and logistics giant Worldwide Express, will deliver just that to the rising, second-year racing team over the next two years.

Trackhouse announced today the global logistics provider will serve as the primary sponsor of Ross Chastain's No. 1 Chevrolet for 17 races over the next two seasons and four more times on the No. 99 Chevrolet of Daniel Suárez.

The stunning blue and black primary scheme will be on full display on May 3 on the No. 99 with Suárez during a track test session at Pocono (Pa.) Raceway.

The Worldwide Express paint scheme will debut in competition on Chastain's No. 1 Chevrolet at the NASCAR All-Star Race at Texas Motor Speedway in Fort Worth, just miles away from the company's headquarters.

"We are proud to partner with Trackhouse Racing," said Rob Rose, president of Worldwide Express. "Trackhouse has been one of the most exciting and interesting teams in 2022. Everyone wants to win, but Justin Marks' approach is setting them up to win even bigger in the long-term. The obsession with excellence and continuous improvement, down to the last detail, is what sets their program apart. This is directly aligned with the business approach shared by Worldwide Express employees, franchisees and agents."

Worldwide Express, along with its sister brands of GlobalTranz and Unishippers, is among the top non-asset logistics providers in the country, offering marketing-leading solutions for parcel, less-than-truckload (LTL) and truckload shipping and managed transportation services delivered through proprietary technology. Due to the company's unique data assets and business intelligence capabilities, more than 115,000 shippers, from small and mid-size to enterprise businesses, benefit from enhanced visibility and efficiency for their supply chains.

Trackhouse Racing is in its second season in the Cup Series. Florida native Chastain gave the organization its first victory on March 27 at Circuit of the Americas in Austin, Texas. Both he and Suárez, the Cup Series' only Mexican driver and former Xfinity Series champion, have contended for victory at several races this season.

"Partnering with someone like Worldwide Express has been one of the goals since establishing Trackhouse Racing," said Trackhouse Founder and owner Justin Marks who brought in entertainer Pitbull as a team partner last year as part of its off-track effort to expand the sport's fan base beyond its normal demographic.

"Worldwide Express is a powerful brand and we want to expand its reach among our vast ecosystem of American industry connections and within the sport. We also want Worldwide Express to show Trackhouse Racing how it does business and learn what we can from such a successful company."

Chastain said the benefits of a partnership with Worldwide Express is a two-way street and will provide Trackhouse with many dividends.

"I have already spent time with (Worldwide Express President) Rob (Rose) and it's fascinating how complex and successful their business is in this age of global supply challenges. They handle so many challenges with ease, I can't help but thinking that mindset will help our race team on and off the track."

Suarez echoed his teammate's comments.

"Surrounding yourself with good people is one of the keys to success," he said. "Worldwide Express has the same drive and desire for success that we do at Trackhouse Racing."

Learn more about the sponsorship at wwexracing.com.

About Worldwide Express

Worldwide Express, LLC is a full-service, non-asset-based logistics provider offering more than 115,000 customers access to industry-leading small package, truckload and less-than-truckload shipping solutions. With an annual systemwide revenue approaching $5 billion through a network of company-owned, franchise and agent locations, Worldwide Express, combined with its sister brands of GlobalTranz and Unishippers, is the second-largest privately held freight brokerage in the country. As the largest non-retail UPS® Authorized Reseller in the US, the company is a local partner for the global supply chains for shippers of all sizes, from small- to medium-sized businesses to enterprise organizations. This, coupled with a selective portfolio of 65+ LTL and tens of thousands of truckload carriers, provides clients with an unmatched range of options and flexibility to meet their shipping needs. To learn more, visit www.wwex.com