DAYTON FREIGHT OPENS NEW SERVICE CENTER IN MASON CITY IOWA
DAYTON, Ohio – Dayton Freight Lines, Inc., a leading provider of regional less-than-truckload (LTL) transportation services, opens a new Service Center in Mason City Iowa.
The new Mason City Service Center includes 12-doors and is conveniently located near I-35 and Route 65. This is the company’s fifth location in the state of Iowa. Dayton Freight continues to grow within their Midwest footprint placing them closer to customers to better serve their transportation needs. Adding Mason City will improve operations and provide faster, more consistent LTL transportation services.
Mason City Service Center Manager Pat Lusmann shared, “This new dot on the map will help us continue to expand our operations in the state of Iowa. As the needs of our customers grow, so do we! I look forward to seeing the success of Mason City in the years to come, for Dayton Freight and our customers.”
Mason City Service Center
2200 15th St. SW
Mason City IA 50401
Local Number - 641.458.5259
Toll Free Number - 833.627.8001
Founded in 1981, Dayton Freight is a private, union-free, less-than truckload (LTL) freight carrier headquartered in Dayton, Ohio. Currently ranked as the country’s 13th largest LTL company, Dayton Freight has 70+ Service Centers in 15 Midwest states, served by 6,800+ employees. Offering 1 or 2 day service to thousands of cities, Dayton Freight is known for its prudent growth, operational excellence, advanced technology and an unparalleled company culture known as The Dayton Difference.
