Magaya Releases Game-Changing Inland Freight Quote Automation Solution

Miami, FL – April 7, 2022 – Magaya Corporation, the leading provider of end-to-end logistics and supply chain automation software, today announced the launch of Quote Automation by Magaya, a revolutionary AI-powered inland freight quote automation solution – the first of its kind to automate the manual process of receiving quote requests, gathering rates from multiple carriers, and preparing, formatting, and sending quotes.

Until now, the LTL/FTL quoting process has been cumbersome for freight forwarders, involving manual keying in multiple systems, an abundance of emails and phone calls, and time spent waiting for responses from carriers. Quote Automation by Magaya cuts the process down to just a few clicks, saving 15 minutes on average per quote.

Quote Automation by Magaya transforms quoting operations into a simple, 3-step, AI-powered process that takes mere seconds from start to finish:

1. The customer calls in or emails their quote request.

2. The request is reviewed in the Quote Automation by Magaya portal, edits can be made and markup applied. Rates from all major carriers appear in an instant, right inside the application.

3. With one more click, a formatted quote is ready to be emailed back to the customer.

“We couldn’t be more excited to get this solution in the hands of freight forwarders, who are always looking for ways to save time and lower costs,” said Gabriel T. Ruz, Jr., Magaya Chief Innovation Officer, Co-Founder, and Board Member. “Freight forwarders are feeling the pressure to operate faster and provide more value than ever before. At Magaya, our purpose is to use innovative technology to simplify complex processes, helping freight forwarders of all sizes increase productivity and profitability and accelerate their growth. Quote Automation checks all these boxes, making it an ideal addition to the Magaya Digital Freight Platform, our flexible, connected, and customizable logistics platform.”

About Magaya

Magaya delivers a Digital Freight Platform that accelerates growth with flexible, interoperable, and modular cloud-based solutions designed to optimize and digitize end-to-end logistics operations and customer experience. Whether used together as an integrated digital freight platform or independently, Magaya solutions enable businesses of all sizes to streamline complex and redundant processes, enhance the customer experience, optimize productivity, reduce costs, and grow revenue. At Magaya, we are passionately devoted to ensuring our customers’ success through our innovative technology and comprehensive array of related professional services. We take great pride in our people, experts in the field of logistics automation, who are always willing to go the extra mile for our customers. There are no limits to your growth with Magaya. Visit magaya.com to learn more.