D2C Retailers Improve Customer Experience & Reduce Strain on Final Mile by Investing in Omnichannel

D2C Retailers Improve Customer Experience and Reduce Strain on Final Mile by Investing in Omnichannel Technologies

Deck Commerce showcases enhanced omnichannel features at Shoptalk in Las Vegas.

In the US, click and collect (i.e., buy online pick up in store and curbside pickup) sales more than doubled in 2020, and Business Insider predicts it will continue to sustain double-digit growth rates through 2024. Coupled with the increasing supply chain challenges, retailers have turned to omnichannel technologies like their order management system to help reduce the financial burden of the final mile while continuing to wow their customers.

At Shoptalk 2022, Deck Commerce is highlighting its latest order management features to help brands create those coveted omnichannel experiences. The newest enhancements empower direct-to-consumer retailers to build a strong omnichannel strategy through increased automation, cross-channel order visibility, and updated fulfillment options.

• Ship From Store: With the Deck Commerce + ShipEngine integration, brands can pick, pack, and print order labels right from their stores. Read how one brand used this integration to handle a 70% increase in omnichannel orders over the holiday season.

• DOM fulfillment routing provides retailers with higher fulfillment margins by routing orders to the most cost-effective location (either a store or warehouse).

• New omnichannel interface updates from alphabetizing store lists to increased channel visibility make it easier for retail teams to manage omnichannel orders.

"We've seen D2C retailers invest in omnichannel technology—like a dedicated order management system—because they know the lifetime value of an omnichannel customer is about 30% higher than the average customer." says Chris Deck, Founder & CEO of Deck Commerce. "That's why we've focused on building out our omnichannel capabilities, so our customers can curate their ideal customer experience."

About Deck Commerce

Deck Commerce is the leading order management system (OMS) for retailers like New Balance, NETGEAR, and Build-A-Bear. The highly flexible, feature-rich platform automates inventory, transactions, fulfillment, and return workflows – giving retailers the power and efficiency to grow globally and across channels. Deck Commerce OMS enables retailers to curate memorable experiences that turn every customer into their best customer. To learn more visit https://www.deckcommerce.com.