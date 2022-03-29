More than the typical standard solution

When global health care company Fresenius Kabi sought to expand its United States operations with a new product line, it followed its own strategy of manufacturing its products in the country or region where they are used. So, it was an easy decision to expand an existing site in Wilson, N.C. for the production of IV (intravenous) solutions that provide fluids and medicines for patients in clinics and hospitals.
To make room for the new production, a rack-supported high-rise building was erected to house an automated storage and retrieval system (AS/RS) from Stoecklin Logistics. The three-aisle system contains 10,200 pallet positions where finished goods are stored until ready to ship.
See for yourself how Fresenius Kabi has assured safety, accuracy, and precise handling of its medical products.
