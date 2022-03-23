Cimcorp and Murata Machinery USA Bring Logistics and Automation Excellence to MODEX 2022

GRIMSBY, Ontario & CHARLOTTE, NC – March 22, 2022 – Murata Machinery Group members, Cimcorp, a manufacturer and integrator of turnkey robotic order fulfillment and tire handling solutions, and Muratec, a world leader in high-speed, automated logistics & material handling, CNC turning & fabrication, clean factory automation, and textile machinery, announce they will be co-exhibiting at MODEX 2022, from March 28-31 at the Georgia World Congress Center in Atlanta. At Booth #B7632A/B, Cimcorp and Muratec will showcase their comprehensive range of automation technologies—including robotic order picking systems, automated storage and retrieval systems (AS/RS), and automated guided vehicles (AGVs)—through live demonstrations.

As leading integrators of intralogistics solutions for food & beverage, grocery retail, medical, automotive, and various industries, both Muratec and Cimcorp help customers improve warehouse and distribution efficiency, sustainability, and profitability by customizing integrated systems designed to fit their needs and specifications. Booth visitors will also experience an innovative 3D model that will demonstrate how these systems integrate, showcasing end-to-end automation solutions that solve top warehousing and distribution challenges.

Derek Rickard, Director of Sales, Cimcorp Automation Ltd., commented, “Fresh food distribution is a race against the clock, with consumer expectations rising around product freshness and fulfillment speed. It’s time to get ahead of the game with automation. Our solutions enable food distributors and grocery retailers to satisfy their customers with fast, fresh, and affordable products—and do so in a way that’s safe, stable, and sustainable.”

At MODEX, Rickard will co-present an MHI-sponsored seminar with fellow MHI AS/RS Industry Group members, titled, “ASRS as a solution for e-commerce, online shopping demands, high transportation costs, supply chain issues, and product shortages”. This exclusive seminar will be held on March 29, in Theater H, from 1:30 PM to 2:15 PM.

Muratec will also showcase their CNC turning centers and a robust line of AGVS, including the recently added A-Series line-up to their existing Premex vehicles. The series adds seven standard-based models that are customizable for a wide range of load capacities, lift heights, navigation methods, temperature ratings, and software applications.

“Our recent control in leading all North American operations in partnership with the AGVE Group allows us to further build on Murata Machinery Groups’ long track record of integrating automation and solving customer challenges,” said Scott Matlock, General Manager of Logistics and Automation Divisions, Murata Machinery USA. “I’m excited to introduce our AGVs to this year’s MODEX attendees. Common in Industry 4.0 settings, AGVs are a high-value, easy-to-implement first step in automation,” added Matlock.

In addition, Muratec will host with the Institute of Grocery Distribution an “Automation Integration in Grocery Retail. Transforming Resilience, Productivity, and Value” seminar on March 29, in Theater D, from 10:30 AM to 11:15 AM. Key takeaways will include understanding the key trends that will shape retail grocery supply chains, drivers, headwinds, enablers, and examples of those taking a lead. Also, learn how customized, fully integrated systems can increase the speed and accuracy of production and order fulfillment while evaluating ways to enhance process capabilities in storing, transporting, sorting and picking goods, and evaluating ROI.

Muratec and Cimcorp are co-hosting a Pints & Pawns appreciation reception on Tuesday 3/29 from 1-5p. The live demonstration will feature custom machine fabricated chess sets that will be given to customers who pre-book a meeting or RSVP for the reception. Cimcorp and Muratec experts will be available to discuss their unique warehousing needs, and share strategies to boost order speed and accuracy, overcome labor shortages, and integrate with existing systems.

To learn more about Cimcorp and Muratec solutions, stop by the booth or pre-book a meeting with Cimcorp and/or Muratec, or RSVP for the reception (https://form.jotform.com/220184745948162) to reserve your custom chess set while supplies last.

About Cimcorp

Cimcorp Group is a manufacturer and integrator of intralogistics automation whose intelligent solutions have brought peace of mind to warehouses and distribution centers for half a century. Thanks to an agile and innovative mindset, Cimcorp has rapidly grown from its northern roots in Finland and now operates offices throughout the globe. Cimcorp serves as a lifelong partner for its clients, offering a full scope of automation solutions together with services that make businesses more profitable. The company’s suppliers comply with tight quality standards and all parts are precisely made for Cimcorp equipment. For more information, visit http://www.cimcorp.com.

About Murata Machinery USA, Inc.

Murata Machinery USA, Inc. is a subsidiary of Murata Machinery Ltd., a pioneer and world leader in high-speed, automated turning and fabrication, logistics & material handling automation, clean factory automation, and textile machinery. Established in 1935, Murata is the sole manufacturer of Muratec brand machinery and systems that supports North American manufacturing and logistics companies across regional and global supply chains, accelerating their competitive edge through integrated automation. Manufacturing for over half a century with thousands of installations worldwide and first-to-market innovations, Muratec is trusted by leading global brands and suppliers including Ford, Fastenal, Boeing, Linamar, Coke, and many more. Each solution uses time-tested technology and is customized to meet customers exact needs with flexibility and personalized support provided for the life of the system. For more information, visit https://www.muratec-usa.com/.