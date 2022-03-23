Dermody Properties Announces New Lease in the Inland Empire

EASTVALE, Calif. – Dermody Properties, a national private equity real estate investment, development and management company focused exclusively on the logistics real estate sector, recently announced a new lease at LogistiCenterSM at Eastvale Building 6 in Southern California to a Fortune 500 company.

“Class A warehouse space in the Inland Empire is very competitive and hard to secure for logistics users,” said Matt Mexia, Partner in Southern California at Dermody Properties. “We were able to offer a premier Fortune 500 company an ideal location in the Inland Empire West as well as state-of-the-art construction and design features to meet their needs.”

LogistiCenterSM at Eastvale is a Class A distribution and warehouse center consisting of a six-building logistics park totaling 1,057,419 square feet. Building 6 consists of 501,649 square feet and will be used as a distribution facility. LogistiCenterSM at Eastvale is within close proximity to Ontario International Airport and offers immediate access to both the Interstate-15 and State Route-60 freeways.

Buildings 2, 3 and 4 within the park are available for lease, featuring between 61,263 square feet and 161,120 square feet. Each has at least a 30-foot clear height, between six and 21 dock high doors, and ample parking. Buildings 1 and 5 were leased last year.

“The Inland Empire has the tightest vacancy rate in the United States, yet we remain focused on sourcing acquisitions and ground-up opportunities to accommodate our customers’ needs,” said Elizabeth Kauchak, Chief Operating Officer at Dermody Properties. “Despite limited availability, we are pleased to continue this momentum in the region.”

Bill Heim and Alex Heim of Lee & Associates are the leasing agents for LogistiCenterSM at Eastvale.

LogistiCenterSM, a nationally trademarked brand owned and developed by Dermody Properties, represents the company’s business philosophy of developing Class A distribution and logistics facilities that meet the supply-chain requirements of the most innovative companies.

###

About Dermody Properties

Dermody Properties is a privately-owned real estate investment, development and management firm that specializes in the acquisition and development of logistics real estate in strategic locations for e-commerce fulfillment centers, third-party logistics and distribution customers. Founded in 1960, Dermody Properties has invested more than $6.2 billion of total capital across all platforms nationwide, having acquired and developed approximately 100 million square feet of logistics and industrial facilities. In addition to its corporate office in Reno, Nev., it has regional offices in northern and southern California, Atlanta, Phoenix, Seattle, Chicago, Dallas and New Jersey. For more information, visit www.Dermody.com.