Realterm Acquires Secured Parking and Maintenance Facility in Bethlehem, Pennsylvania

Realterm announces the acquisition of a fully leased, 44.98-acre secured parking and maintenance facility located at 1245 Easton Road, Bethlehem, Pa. The property also offers a freight yard with direct rail service provided by the Lehigh Valley Rail Management.

“The Lehigh Valley is a premier regional distribution location that enables users to service the northeast United States,” said Ben Andreycak, Vice President, East Region Acquisitions, Realterm. “There are limited opportunities to acquire high-flow-through assets in the region, making this property a strong addition to our portfolio.”

1245 Easton Road is located in the heart of Lehigh Valley. It is less than one mile from I-78 and is 15 minutes from Route 22 offering immediate access to the region’s key highway network. The property is a two-hour drive from major cities, including Baltimore, Washington D.C., Philadelphia and New York City and is within five hours of Pittsburgh and Boston.

“The facility is advantageously located in one of the fastest growing industrial markets in the country due to the region’s transportation infrastructure, low operating costs, parcel/freight hubs, abundant labor, and unmatched regional connectivity,” said Stephen Panos, Senior Vice President and Fund Manager, Realterm. “This asset is an excellent example of our continued strategy of acquiring the most functional industrial properties across the country.”

Highlights of the property include:

Land area: 44.98 acres

Access: I-78 and Route 22



John Plower, Ryan Cottone, Chad Hillyer, Zach Maguire, and Sean Christman facilitated the transaction and represented the seller.

About Realterm

Realterm executes private equity strategies at the intersection of the global supply chain and evolving consumption trends. Realterm currently manages over $10 billion in assets through five transportation logistics-oriented private equity fund series: Realterm Airport Logistics Properties (RALP), an open-end fund investing into high flow-through (HFT) on-airport logistics real estate throughout North America; Realterm Logistics Income Fund (RLIF), an open-end, core-plus fund, and the Realterm Logistics Fund (RLF) series, a closed-end, value-added fund series, both of which invest into HFT surface transportation logistics real estate throughout the U.S.; Realterm Europe Logistics Fund (RELF), a closed-end, value-added fund series investing into HFT logistics real estate throughout Europe; and Indospace Logistics Parks (ILP), a closed-end, opportunistic fund series investing into warehouse and logistics real estate throughout the top industrial markets in India.