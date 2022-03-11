Engineering Group Strengthens Its Capacity In Industry 4.0 With The Acquisition of PluSure

Engineering Group has acquired 100% of PluSure, a leading Italian company in PLM (Product Lifecycle Management) consulting, a highly specialised field in which the company has customers and brands operating in all global markets.

With the acquisition of PluSure, Engineering has further expanded its technological expertise in Industry 4.0. The aim is to remain at the forefront and develop projects that generate competitive capacity for customers, thanks to rapid optimisation of activities and improved work organisation throughout the product life cycle, from design to sales.

The PluSure operation aims to strengthen the presence of Engineering's Industries eXcellence Global division in the European market, extending and specialising its offering in Product Lifecycle Management (PLM), a strategic approach that creates, organises, manages and consolidates information from the entire production cycle, integrating product data with company processes and systems. Specifically, with PluSure Engineering is expanding its product design solutions, from configuration to the management of data to enable total planning, and continuing its strategy of digital transformation that aims at Tech Excellence for customers.

Ettore Soldi, President of Engineering USA and Director of Engineering Group's Industries eXcellence Global Division commented: "The PLM space has always been and continues to be a key aspect of our Industry 4.0 solutions portfolio, where everything begins and where digital connectivity and collaboration processes are defined to drive efficiency throughout the manufacturing and supply value chain. This important acquisition consolidates our PLM capabilities in Italy and Europe and creates strong synergies with the rest of our global operations, particularly in digital manufacturing, while also recognising the role this digital expertise will continue to play in the expansion and evolution of Engineering Group's Industries eXcellence Global division. We are also excited to add the talents and experience of PluSure's specialists to our digital transformation team for clients and partners worldwide."

Marco Campiglia, Chairman of PluSure explained: "By joining the Engineering Group, PluSure will be able to further strengthen its leadership in the world of PLM (Product Lifecycle Management) and MOM (Manufacturing Operations Management) consulting in an Industry 4.0 perspective. In its 15 years of history PluSure has grown organically, becoming a reference player for its customers, strengthening its "customer-centric" vision and positioning itself as a preferred partner. We are delighted to be joining Engineering, an undisputed international reference point in the world of digital transformation, and joining them in sharing the skills and strategic vision at the heart of Industries eXcellence Global.

About Engineering USA

Engineering USA (www.engusa.com) is the North American division of the Engineering Group (www.eng.it), one of Europe’s largest IT players in the field of digital transformation of both public and private organizations. With approximately 12,000 professionals in 40+ locations (in Italy, Belgium, Germany, Norway, Serbia, Spain, Switzerland, Sweden, Argentina, Brazil, Mexico and the USA), the Engineering Group designs, develops, and manages innovative solutions for the business areas in which digitalization is having the biggest impact, including Digital Industry, Smart Energy & Utilities, Smart Transportation and Digital Defense. As part of the Industries eXcellence Global division, and with a particular focus on the manufacturing and transportation sectors, Engineering USA’s team specializes in the design, development, integration and delivery of holistic technology solutions covering the end-to-end lifecycle of all industrial products and processes.

About PluSure

Founded in Milan in 2007 with the aim of providing high added value consultancy in the PLM (Product Lifecycle Management) field, PluSure has steadily increased its presence with major high-end industrial companies in the automotive, aerospace & defence, machinery and consumer markets, counting many leading companies among its clients.

Subsequently, it has extended its skills to MOM (Manufacturing Operations Management) solutions with the aim of supporting its customers throughout the entire digital process from "product/process engineering" to "manufacturing execution", a strategy that has made it unique in the world of integrators.

The strong dynamism and expertise of its consultants have enabled it to participate in implementation projects with a high level of innovation and complexity and to manage the application maintenance of the end-to-end solution for important Italian companies.

Thanks to the distinctive quality of its services, it has been the Italian preferred partner of a leading global software company for many years.