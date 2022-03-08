AFS Logistics acquires DTA Services, creating largest freight audit and payment company in Canada

SHREVEPORT, La. and TORONTO (March 08, 2022) – AFS Logistics (afs.net) announces the acquisition of DTA Services, Ltd. (dta.ca), a leading Canadian freight bill audit, cost allocation and analytics firm located in Toronto. DTA will continue serving clients under its established brand as an AFS operating company and will maintain its current team, service offering and location. The acquisition combines the strong platform and team at DTA with the resources and experience of AFS to fuel further growth in Canada.

“DTA is a strong cultural fit for AFS, with an intense passion for helping clients exhibited by a 102-year history of success and a loyal customer base,” says Tom Nightingale, CEO, AFS. “With our combined presence and product offering, we have an incomparable opportunity to create value for our customers on both sides of the border.”

As part of AFS, DTA will serve the Canadian market with an expanded portfolio of logistics services, adding less-than-truckload (LTL), parcel cost management, transportation management and a broader suite of audit services. In addition to new services, DTA’s core freight audit and payment offering will be enhanced by visibility into the $10 billion in annual freight spend managed by AFS.

“It’s incredibly exhilarating to hand the reigns of this mature industry leader and exceptionally skilled team over to such a competent, strategic buyer who shares our values and passion for our staff and clients,” says Melissa Gracey, president and CEO, DTA. “Joining AFS is the right next step, allowing us to build on existing strengths and pursue new opportunities to serve the industry, while remaining laser-focused on doing what’s best for our clients for the next 102 years.”

The current DTA office in Toronto will become AFS’s newest location, complementing the company’s seven other offices throughout the United States. Ensuring the same level of excellent service for DTA customers, operational and customer service contacts will remain in place, and sales will continue to engage the Canadian market.

“This acquisition broadens and deepens our value proposition to clients in the U.S. and Canada through the trusted relationships DTA has built over decades,” says Scott Matthews, president, operating companies, AFS.

About AFS Logistics

AFS Logistics helps more than 1,800 companies across more than 35 countries drive sustained savings, while turning their logistics operations into competitive, customer-centric differentiators. The AFS portfolio of services features audit, cost management, parcel, LTL and transportation management, which includes freight brokerage and freight forwarding. Founded in 1982 and employing a team of more than 380 logistics teammates in seven major locations across the U.S., AFS is regularly part of the Inc. 5000 list of fastest growing companies. To learn more, visit www.afs.net.

About DTA Services

DTA Services has helped thousands of companies reduce and control transportation costs throughout its 102-year history. By ensuring that their clients pay only what they should and what is fair, DTA has been instrumental in saving Canadian manufacturers, retailers, distributors and CPG companies time and money. DTA’s world-class team is based in Toronto and serves customers throughout Canada and across all modes of freight transportation. To learn more, visit www.dta.ca.