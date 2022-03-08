KPI INTEGRATED SOLUTIONS WELCOMES ROBERT SHOVEL, SENIOR CONSULTANT

Robert joins KPI with 26+ years of experience in the logistics, supply chain, and transportation industries. His most recent role was as Group Lead of Distribution for Ryder SCS where he was recruited to design and lead operations for a complex and highly automated three distribution center solution for a Fortune 500 company.

Robert holds a Bachelor’s Degree in Business Management from Duquesne University. He is also a Six Sigma Green Belt. Robert’s background in the supply chain and transportation industries will aid KPI in relentlessly pursuing the right solution for clients. KPI proudly welcomes Robert as an integral asset now and in future endeavors.