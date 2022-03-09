Get More Value from Your VFD

Today's variable frequency drives have a wealth of advanced capabilities that organizations could be using to their advantage.

Mitsubishi white paper cover: Get More Value from Your VFD
March 9, 2022
Variable frequency drives (VFDs) have become an essential component for success in today’s new world of technological innovation and possibilities. This eBook will introduce you to:

  • Benefits: The ability to dynamically vary the speed and torque of electric motors comes with a number of reward benefits.
  • Capabilities: Discover why VFDs have built-in PLCs and how the integration of the two devices reveals advanced capabilities.
  • Solutions: Read industry examples on how organizations are leveraging the special features of modern VFDs.

In today’s world, motors power critical systems across countless industries, variable frequency drives (VFDs) have become an essential component for success. Modern VFDs are smarter, more compact, more powerful, more energy-efficient, and have a wealth of advanced capabilities that organizations could be using to their advantage. Download the free eBook and learn how to unlock unused potential in your drive applications.

