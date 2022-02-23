RightHand Robotics lands $66 million in investment round

Robotic picking solutions developer RightHand Robotics has landed $66 million in Series C funding, led by growth investors Safar Partners; Thomas H. Lee Partners, L.P.; and SoftBank Vision Fund 2, the company said today.

The company said it will use the funds to accelerate product and business development of its RightPick robotic picking solution, while also scaling its global presence and network. The company said it will also expand its offices and invest in talent acquisition to support overall growth.

“The past few years have been an incredibly exciting time for us,” Yaro Tenzer, CEO and co-founder of RightHand Robotics, said in a press statement Wednesday. “This Series C funding round attracted top-tier investors who know the space and share our vision that piece-picking automation enables predictable throughput with lights-out item handling, while meeting customer needs for scalable fulfillment services. We are eager to continue expanding our solution set and global presence to meet the needs of warehouse operators worldwide.”

Zebra Technologies, Epson, and Global Brain also joined the funding round, along with previous investors GV, F-Prime Capital, Menlo Ventures, Matrix Partners and Tony Fadell’s Future Shape. Previous rounds were led by Menlo Ventures and Playground Global.