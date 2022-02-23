C.H. Robinson and AscendTMS Join Forces To Help SMB Carriers Become Fully Digital

Tampa, Florida – February 23, 2022. The maker of a leading transportation management system (TMS) for carriers and the global logistics provider with the most loads in North America have teamed up to help smaller carriers go digital.

Today InMotion Global Inc. announced an integration with C.H. Robinson’s Navisphere® Carrier technology and an offer for carriers to try AscendTMS for free.

“Anywhere from 20% to 35% of trucks on the road are running empty at any given time, burning fuel and losing the carrier money,” said Tim Higham, president and CEO of InMotion Global. “Technology can reduce these empty miles, not to mention reduce everyone’s carbon footprint in the process. It’s time that we, as an industry, help extend these proven technologies to small and medium-sized carriers, so they can see all the benefits of lower costs and better efficiency.”

To help accomplish this goal, C.H. Robinson is providing advanced API connectivity with key carrier TMS platforms, like AscendTMS, so users have direct access to its digital freight network, which is the largest of its kind in the world. Because C.H. Robinson is the only logistics provider with this advanced API connectivity to AscendTMS, only C.H. Robinson loads can be booked instantly 24/7 without needing to email or call anyone.

This is especially important as record numbers of new small trucking firms have been established – more than 100,000 in the past two years. Many of these new firms have one or two trucks, and nearly 90% of all trucking firms have five or less.

For years, larger carriers have been able to use a TMS, because they had the IT resources to set up and manage the hardware and software. Cloud-based software like AscendTMS is easily accessed from a smartphone, tablet or laptop with no installs or downloads, giving smaller carriers the same opportunity to run their business digitally.

“At C.H. Robinson, we are committed to improving global supply chains and driving out waste for our network of nearly 200,000 carriers and shippers. One of the ways we achieve this is by unlocking new efficiencies for carriers through our technology and integrations,” said Pat Nolan, Vice President of Operations at C.H. Robinson. “Smaller carriers are the life-blood of our highways. We help them thrive by providing them the best technology and the best choice of loads.”

C.H. Robinson carriers that are new to freight technology can get AscendTMS free for three months. Free use of AscendTMS is also available to those getting set up as a new carrier with C.H. Robinson. Details are available at https://thefreetms.com/features/CHR.

About InMotion Global

InMotion Global, Inc. provides their free and award-winning Transportation Management System, AscendTMS®, to freight shippers, freight brokers, and trucking companies. AscendTMS® is used by thousands of companies in over 30 countries, from small single-person logistics operations to multi-billion-dollar international corporations and can manage any logistics operation. AscendTMS® is the world’s leading cloud-based TMS software and ranked as the number one TMS software by Crowd Reviews, Capterra, and Software Advice (a Gartner company). InMotion Global, Inc. is headquartered in Brandon, Florida. Learn more at www.TheFreeTMS.com or at www.InMotionGlobal.com.

About C. H. Robinson

C.H. Robinson solves logistics problems for companies across the globe and across industries, from the simple to the most complex. With $28 billion in freight under management and 20 million shipments annually, we are one of the world’s largest logistics platforms. Our global suite of services accelerates trade to seamlessly deliver the products and goods that drive the world’s economy. With the combination of our multimodal transportation management system and expertise, we use our information advantage to deliver smarter solutions for our 100,000 customers and 85,000 carriers. Our technology is built by and for supply chain experts to bring faster, more meaningful improvements to our customers’ businesses. As a responsible global citizen, we are also proud to contribute millions of dollars to support causes that matter to our company, our Foundation and our employees. For more information, visit us at www.chrobinson.com (Nasdaq: CHRW).