DHL Supply Chain partners with ReverseLogix

Contract logistics provider DHL Supply Chain said it will implement technology from ReverseLogix to manage the growing level of returns flooding the supply chain as a result of accelerating e-commerce business.

ReverseLogix provides an end-to-end returns management system (RMS) for both business-to-business (B2B) and business-to-consumer (B2C) customers. The platform includes in-depth functionality for receiving, inspecting, and processing returns and exchanges, allowing DHL to centralize the returns management process for its e-commerce customers.

“Returns have rapidly evolved into a critical factor in satisfying today’s e-commerce customers, prompting retailers to seek out partners like DHL Supply Chain to help implement and execute efficient, fast, and cost-effective returns,” Chris Blickhan, vice president of development, e-commerce, DHL Supply Chain, said in a press statement Monday. “The selection of ReverseLogix positions DHL Supply Chain as a leader in establishing and operating e-commerce returns that further enables us to scale our portfolio to all retail players with maximum impact and minimum dis

DHL Supply Chain said it saw strong rates of growth in both e-commerce business and returns last year, with e-commerce volumes growing 15% during 2021 peak season alone and returns growing “substantially.” Nationally, the rate of retail returns surged 78% last year to a value of more than $761 billion, according to data from the National Retail Federation.