SHIPPEO Expands in North America

Paris, France, February 9, 2022 – Shippeo, a global leader in real-time transportation visibility, announces today it’s expanding its North American operations and U.S. executive team, as well as enhancing its customer-centric, multi-modal visibility platform. The systemwide enhancements will support global customers and the company’s growing North American customer base.

During this time of supply chain disruption, when visibility data is a lifeline enabling companies to proactively manage freight flows, Shippeo will accelerate the number of secure, direct integrations with U.S.-based trucking companies, logistics providers and ocean carriers, and have access to data from their terminal and port operator trading partners. This will build out Shippeo’s comprehensive, global, neutral partner network to augment the flow of visibility data to customers.

Shippeo’s presence in North America has uncovered an underserved aspect of the market’s visibility offerings, the customer-centric supply chain. By putting customers and their ecosystem of suppliers first, Shippeo has achieved a dominant leadership position in Europe and the Middle East with over 130 customers, including global brands such as, Coca-Cola, Schneider Electric, Sappi, Kuehne + Nagel, ThyssenKrupp and Saint-Gobain. In addition, 97% of Shippeo’s customers on Gartner Peer Insights would recommend the Shippeo Visibility Platform.*

Shippeo’s aim is to provide customers with the critical visibility data needed to increase operational agility and efficiency, strengthen their company’s supply chain execution and deliver a better experience for their customers.

Joining Shippeo’s executive team are industry heavyweights, Christopher Mazza and Brian Shultz, who will head-up Shippeo’s U.S.-based growth initiative.

Christopher P. Mazza, Shippeo Senior Vice President of International Growth, will lead Shippeo’s expansion in North America and new markets. Chris has extensive knowledge and experience with freight and logistics technology solutions having held senior leadership roles with ClearMetal (acquired by Project44), XVELA (Navis), and International Assets Systems (acquired by Blume Global). In addition, Chris has served in operational and executive management positions with major ocean carriers including, Maersk, DSR-Senator and Hanjin.

Brian Shultz, Vice President Sales & Marketing, Americas, has been working in the international supply chain technology space for more than 20 years. He’s created and managed large logistics networks comprising all modes of transportation for logistics service providers, beneficial cargo owner (BCO) shippers (across multiple verticals), 3PLs and 4PLs. Brian has held senior leadership roles within ABB, International Assets Systems (acquired by Blume Global) and Navis (acquired by Accel-KKR), in addition to years of international supply chain consulting.

“There is no better time than now to accelerate Shippeo’s position within the North American market. Visibility data analytics is vital to helping companies proactively manage supply chain issues, especially now, as ongoing market and infrastructure challenges continue to disrupt transportation flows and reliable logistics processes. We’re excited to deliver enhanced, innovative Shippeo visibility solutions to support and strengthen our global customers and North American companies,” said Lucien Besse, COO at Shippeo.

About Shippeo

Shippeo, a global leader and European specialist in real-time transportation visibility, helps major shippers and logistics service providers leverage transportation to deliver exceptional customer service and achieve operational excellence. Their Multimodal Visibility Network connects FTL, LTL, parcel, and container transport and integrates 850+ TMS, telematics and ELD systems using a unique API. The Shippeo platform provides instant access to real-time delivery tracking, automates customer processes and offers unmatched ETA accuracy thanks to a proprietary and industry-leading algorithm developed in-house. Over 100 customers, including global brands like Coca-Cola HBC, Carrefour, Schneider Electric, Total, Faurecia, Saint-Gobain and Eckes Granini, trust Shippeo to track more than 25 million shipments per year across 74 countries. Learn more at www.shippeo.com

* Gartner Disclaimer: As of February 2nd 2022 based on 92 reviews in the Real-Time Transportation Visibility Platforms market. Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner’s research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.