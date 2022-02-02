RLS National Network Propels to Top 10 Cold Chain Providers in North America with Two Acquisitions

(Mt. Laurel, New Jersey – February 2, 2022) – RLS Logistics, a leading third party cold chain 3PL, through its affiliate RLS Partners, recently welcomed two additional partners and members of the RLS network of cold chain solution providers: Hutt Trucking and Logistics (Holland, MI) and Performance Cold Storage (Salt Lake City, UT). The companies will be known as RLS Hutt and RLS Performance.

The addition of RLS Hutt and RLS Performance drives RLS into the top ten cold chain providers in North America, offering over 55 million cubic feet of cold storage capacity. The RLS acquisition model is unique in that it preserves the culture, values, and entrepreneurial spirit of family owned businesses. Furthermore, the network fully integrates its facility’s systems to efficiently serve customers and optimize communication.

RLS Hutt, a 3PL warehouse specializing in cold storage and asset based trucking, brings over 35 years of cold chain experience and a team of industry experts. A leading temperature controlled warehouse in Hudsonville, MI, RLS Hutt offers cold storage warehousing and transportation services, specializing in frozen and deep frozen temperatures for cold chain solutions. RLS Hutt brings a fleet of trucks with leading edge technology providing transparency into the customer’s supply chain for tight temperature control and 24/7 location tracking. The facility’s strategic location and dedicated team will offer a foothold into the Great Lakes region for the RLS network of family owned temperature controlled warehouse providers.

“My father and I started Hutt 36 years ago, and we are humbly proud of the opportunities and the people we have worked with over the years,” stated Jim Hutt, Founder of Hutt Trucking. “We believe that RLS is the best partner to help us carry forward what we put in place and offer expanded opportunities for the company and team members.”

As part of the Hutt family’s succession plan, RLS Partners brings Ken Whah onboard as the Great Lakes Partnering Regional Operator and RLS Hutt’s President. Whah brings over 25 years of successful executive experience in the supply chain, sales, marketing, engineering, and business leadership. Most recently, Whah was President and CEO of one of the nation’s largest family owned cold storage and distribution companies in the Midwest. “I am excited to join the RLS team in their quest to develop a first class national platform, and even more excited and humbled to serve the RLS Hutt team members and the communities we work and live in,” said Whah.

In addition to the Great Lake Region, RLS’s national network will expand into the Front Range region with the acquisition of Performance Cold Storage, now known as RLS Performance. RLS Performance, Salt Lake City, UT, 130,000 square foot operation provides cold chain solutions with multiple temperature cold storage warehousing, valued added case picking, and transportation services.

Furthermore, frozen and refrigerated customers can easily access the west coast. The strategic location of Utah offers inventory customers the opportunity to reach the 11 western U.S. states within two day transit.

“Customers can expect a personalized, out of the box, cold chain solution when they partner with RLS Performance,” said David Charles, Regional Partner, RLS Performance. “We are also able to scale with our customers’ peaks and growth plans making for optimal long term alliances.”

“For RLS, it is not just about partnering with the right company; partnering with the right people is equally important. With these strategic acquisitions, achieving our vision of becoming the leading family owned cold storage provider in the U.S. is within reach,” said Russell Leo, Chief Executive Officer, RLS Logistics.

ABOUT RLS PARTNERS: Headquartered in Mt. Laurel, NJ, RLS Partners is a joint venture formed by seasoned industry professionals and an industry leading family-owned cold chain 3PL, RLS Logistics. By creating a network of best-in-class cold chain operators, RLS will offer its customers a top tier regional platform with a national scale supported by service levels only a family operated company can provide. RLS is among the top ten cold chain providers in North America, offering over 55 million cubic feet of cold storage capacity.

