Trailer Collapse Prevention and Loading Dock Safety

In the loading dock, a trailer collapse is risky business. A trailer failure, caused by heavy-weight forklifts working within, can result in devastating consequences putting loading docks out of commission, causing damage to the dock, dock equipment, the trailer, and cargo. And, for forklift drivers or nearby dockworkers, the risk is extreme.

An Ideal Warehouse Innovations trailer stand is a simple but critical component of loading dock safety. Positioned under a trailer’s nose to protect against trailer collapse, a trailer stand helps prevent injury, tragedy, and costly business disruption.

Our family of trailers stands offers smart, simple options, perfect for virtually any dock environment. Our AutoStand and AutoStand Plus are great choices for medium-traffic docks. The AutoStand Wide, is a heavy-duty performer that wheels easily into position in seconds. And, for the ultimate in worker safety, our newest stands deliver a No Boots on the GroundTM experience that keep dockworkers off the tarmac and out of harm’s way.

Our Shuntable Trailer Stand is positioned and retrieved ‘hands free’ by the yard jockey, and our Ground Mounted Trailer Support (coming soon!) is an easy and efficient solution which sits permanently in the dock position (in retracted form) and rises from the ground only after the trailer has been positioned at the dock. The Ground Mounted Trailer Support’s push button/remote operation is managed safely from inside the warehouse, putting no worker at risk out in the docking area.

For our Trailer Stand product video, our Trailer Stand White Paper, and more information, please visit https://bit.ly/3pTDAUX