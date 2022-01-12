Dermody Properties Announces Lease of 2589 Goodrick Avenue to Two New Customers

Dermody Properties, a national private equity real estate investment, development and management company focused exclusively on the logistics real estate sector, is pleased to announce the lease of 2589 Goodrick Avenue, a 58,500-square-foot development located in the East Bay Area, to two new customers. DMZ Builders, a general engineering contractor, will lease 19,580 square feet, and a records management company in California will lease 38,920 square feet. The building is now fully occupied.

“We are pleased to welcome both tenants to the property,” said George Condon, West Region Partner for Dermody Properties. “We would like to thank Jason Ovadia for bringing this building acquisition to us, and Patrick Metzger, Eddie Shuai and Mike Murray of JLL for leasing the project.”

Austin Hinder of CBRE represented DMZ in the lease transaction, and Todd Severson of Colliers represented the second customer.



Located in the Bay Area’s industrial East Bay market, 2589 Goodrick Avenue was built in 2018 and was one of the only available newly constructed buildings smaller than 200,000 square feet in the East Bay. The building features a 24-foot clear height, 10 drive-in doors, 75’ by 65’ column spacing, LED warehouse lighting and an ESFR fire protection system.

“The property’s strategic and central location in the Bay Area will be a significant advantage for both DMZ Builders and the records management company,” said Elizabeth Kauchak, Chief Operating Officer for Dermody Properties. “They are in good company in the region alongside corporate neighbors such as UPS, Costco Wholesale and Whole Foods.”