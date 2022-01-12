In 2021, BSLBATT has reached to design 208 lithium battery packs for forklifts for customers

Latest News From BSLBATT Battery

Chinese Battery Manufacturer company BSLBATT Battery proudly announces. In 2021, BSLBATT will design 208 different styles of lithium battery module packages for customers, and more than 5,000 battery packs have been delivered to customers.

BSLBATT’s lithium-ion battery packs are used by customers throughout global in applications such as material handling equipment, industrial equipment, Floor Cleaning Machines, Mini excavators, and airport ground support equipment (GSE).

“We are pleased to have achieved a very good report card at BSLBATT Battery in 2021” commented CEO Eric Yi. “We believe these 5,000+ battery packs are a testament to the contributions of our employees and the customer demand for innovative and safe lithium-ion solutions.”

“BSLBATT has a successful and long-standing relationship with Global forklift dealers and industrial battery dealers. We look forward to working closely with Global forklift dealers and industrial battery dealers to make their vision a reality. This effort is in line with BSLBATT Battery’s corporate mission,” BSLBATT supports and guides our distributors to be NO. 1 in the Replacement of Lead Acid Battery with LiFePO4 Forklift Battery in the local market.”. Our cutting-edge lithium-ion technology currently supports energy storage systems in green buildings, material handling equipment, industrial equipment, Floor Cleaning Machines, Mini excavators, and other major applications around the world ” said Bella Chen, general manager of BSLBATT Battery Division.

About BSLBATT Battery

BSLBATT is one of the largest developers, manufacturers, and integrators of lithium-ion batteries for lift trucks in China. BSLBATT supports and guides our distributors to be NO. 1 in the Replacement of Lead Acid Batteries with LiFePO4 Forklift Batteries in the local market. The company sells large quantities of industrial batteries for various equipment. It successfully collaborates with several OEM market leaders.

BSLBATT is a “change ambassador” for the international implementation of the new technology. The company continuously invests in technological development. It has been exploring new chemical compositions that could further reduce the cost of the product while improving performance in order to continue replacing traditional lead-acid batteries. BSLBATT lithium-ion battery systems are built with LFP cells, which have become the benchmark of reliability, longevity, and safety. For more information on BSLBATT Battery, visit lithiumforkliftbattery.com.