Bluejay Capital Partners completes acquisition of Pacific West

Investment firm Bluejay Capital Partners has completed its acquisition of niche rail and industrial services business Pacific West, the companies said this week. Terms of the deal were not disclosed.

The acquisition will fuel growth for Pacific West, which provides a range of services, including construction of railroad locomotive fueling facilities, rail yard air brake networks, wastewater treatment facilities, above and below ground mechanical facilities, and security fencing.

“Pacific West has an exceptional track record serving industries that Bluejay Capital knows very well,” Josh Putterman, founding partner of Bluejay Capital, said in a prepared statement. “The strong team at Pacific West, coupled with the Bluejay Capital team’s network of industry relationships, creates a powerful combination. We are ready to get to work helping Pacific West continue to provide great service and grow.”

Pacific West’s Chief Operating Officer, Dustin Hall, retains an ownership stake in the business, the companies also said.

With offices in Jacksonville, Fla., and Denver, Colo., Bluejay Capital specializes in transportation and logistics businesses.



